Flood Watch issued for Hunterdon, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 14:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Hunterdon; Middlesex; Morris; Somerset; Warren FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in northern Delaware, New Castle. In New Jersey, Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Camden, Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Cumberland, Eastern Monmouth, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, Southeastern Burlington, Sussex, Warren, and Western Monmouth. In Pennsylvania, Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery. * Through Monday morning * Periods of heavy rain are expected through tonight but should become focused primarily over northeast Pennsylvania into northern New Jersey where another 2 to 4 inches of rain is generally expected. This will lead to a continuing threat for flooding and flash flooding. Farther south, additional rain amounts over southeast Pennsylvania into central and southern New Jersey should generally be 1 to 2 inches or less. However this is in addition to rain that`s already fallen and led to ongoing flooding in places. * Flash flooding may occur. Also, rising river levels may continue to result in flooding on some of the main stem rivers and large creeks.