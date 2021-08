"How are you so kind?" Here's yet another outstanding stop-motion animated short film we just have to feature. Fish Boy is a short film made by filmmaker Anita Bruvere as her final graduation project at the National Film & Television School in the UK. It's described as a "surrealist tale about the all-encompassing nature of living with guilt." The poetic short features a guilt-ridden "Fish Boy" and a woman named Laura - voiced by Hugh Skinner and Emily Taaffe. Fish Boy lives in darkness, his guilt about the past slowly consuming him. His girlfriend Laura is a light of hope in his dark world. But despite his efforts… his past continues to chase him, putting them both in danger. This short has some really mesmerizing texture and designs. The water & waves especially are so stunning with all the different fabrics in motion. Watch below.