Marvel Is Giving Iron Man the Power Cosmic

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis November, Tony Stark will become one with the Power Cosmic. As a result of Iron Man's continuing struggle with the godlike being Michael Korvac, Tony will merge with the source that gives Galactus and his heralds, including Silver Surfer, their powers. It takes place in Iron Man #14 by writer Christopher Cantwell and artist Cafu. The issue's cover by Alex Ross, seen below, shows Tony wrestling with this power in what appears to be a new suit of Iron Man armor. However, whether this is an armor of Tony's making or something spawned from the Power Cosmic, like Silver Surfer's iconic metallic skin, remains unclear.

comicbook.com

