Marvel Is Giving Iron Man the Power Cosmic

Just a few days ago was the official world premiere for Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and there was at least one major surprise on the Red Carpet when none other than Sir Ben Kingsley appeared. Previously appearing in the MCU as "The Mandarin" aka Trevor Slattery in Iron Man 3 and the "All Hail the King" one-shot, Kingsley was at the center of the firestorm over the original version of the Marvel villain. Marvel Studios confirmed at the Shang-Chi premiere that Kingsley appears in the film but now the actor himself has opened up about it.