Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lunenburg by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-22 15:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lunenburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL LUNENBURG COUNTY At 303 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Victoria, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Victoria, Kenbridge, Lunenburg, Dundas, Lafoon Corner, Gary, Wilburn, Loves Mill, Oral Oaks and Rubermount. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0