Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sussex County, NJ

Flood Watch issued for Sussex by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 17:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Sussex FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in northern Delaware, New Castle. In New Jersey, Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Camden, Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Cumberland, Eastern Monmouth, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, Southeastern Burlington, Sussex, Warren, and Western Monmouth. In Pennsylvania, Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery. * Through Monday morning * Periods of heavy rain are expected through tonight but should become focused primarily over northeast Pennsylvania into northern New Jersey where another 2 to 4 inches of rain is generally expected. This will lead to a continuing threat for flooding and flash flooding. Farther south, additional rain amounts over southeast Pennsylvania into central and southern New Jersey should generally be 1 to 2 inches or less. However this is in addition to rain that`s already fallen and led to ongoing flooding in places. * Flash flooding may occur. Also, rising river levels may continue to result in flooding on some of the main stem rivers and large creeks.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Middlesex, NJ
City
Delaware, NJ
County
Sussex County, NJ
City
Somerset, NJ
City
Sussex, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Extreme Weather#The Flood Watch#Lower Bucks#Upper Bucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy