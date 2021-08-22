Special Weather Statement issued for Charles City, James City, Surry by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-22 14:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Charles City; James City; Surry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Charles City, north central Surry and southwestern James City Counties through 330 PM EDT At 302 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Rustic, or near Claremont, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Claremont, Holdcroft, Rustic, Mount Airy, Governors Land and Centerville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
