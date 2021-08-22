Special Weather Statement issued for West Central Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 13:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Motorists can expect brief but sudden changes in visibility and ponding of water on highways as storms move through the area. Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: West Central Highlands A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL CIBOLA COUNTY THROUGH 115 PM MDT At 101 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mesita, or near Laguna Pueblo, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Laguna Pueblo, Mesita and Paguate. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 111 and 127. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH