According to the U.S. Census Bureau, inequality is at its highest level in a half-century. The richest 0.1 percent of households own between 15 and 20 percent of U.S. wealth, whereas the bottom half owns just one percent. The COVID-19 pandemic has only made matters worse, sending unemployment numbers soaring. This is only increasing the gap between the haves and the have nots. Inequality is an issue addressed directly in the Bible. If we want to know what Jesus would do about inequality, scripture is the best place to turn to.