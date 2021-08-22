Cancel
Golf-Nordqvist stays calm in thrilling finale to win women’s Open

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist captured the women’s British Open title with a one-shot win at Carnoustie on Sunday for her third major triumph after holding her nerve to beat Denmark’s Nanna Madsen in a tense final hole. The overnight leaders were locked at 12-under heading into the 18th in...

