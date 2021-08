WEST GROVE, PA — AT&T and nonprofit Connected Nation are putting connectivity solutions vital to education into the hands of those who need it most. Four schools in Southeastern Pennsylvania, including two in Chester County and one each in Delaware and Montgomery Counties, received nearly 800 free hotspots as well as free internet connectivity. They are part of more than 100 organizations and school districts that are benefiting from a $10 million commitment first announced last year to provide free internet subscriptions and wireless hotspots to 35,000 vulnerable students across the country. [1]