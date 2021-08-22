Cancel
Mariners sign Andriese to Major League deal

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON -- The Mariners have added another innings-eating arm to the mix, signing 30-year-old veteran right-hander Matt Andriese to a Major League contract ahead of their series finale against the Astros on Sunday. Andriese joined the club at Minute Maid Park and will be worked into low-leverage situations immediately, if...

