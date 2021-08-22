Cancel
Boston, MA

Boston prepares for aftermath of Henri

By Litsa Pappas, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Kim Janey says the city has additional crews working Sunday to respond to any power outages or flooding as Topical Storm Henri approached Boston.

“Through the height of the storm please stay home,” said Mayor Kim Janey.

Damaging winds, flooding and power outages are the biggest concerns for the city Sunday into Monday.

“If residents come across any downed power lines, do not go near them – especially if they’re near standing water,” said Mayor Janey.

City leaders are also worried about a storm surge by the waterfront, where some businesses have put up barriers to block floodwaters from coming in.

“Part of the fun of the city is walking and yeah I don’t think I want to do that,” said Scott Cohen, visiting Boston from Baltimore.

A lot of people visiting Boston for the weekend are now adjusting their plans.

“We were going to do the Freedom Trail and do all of it, but with the weather we’re kind of just picking and choosing, so decided just to walk before it gets too wet and too windy,” said Cara Corridoni, visiting from Philadelphia.

“We had reservations at restaurant I think on a pier and they called us yesterday and cancelled us, they said the pier is closed,” said Cohen.

Boston Harbor City Cruises was also forced to cancel all services Sunday.

“So we’ve got all our boats tied up and secured, crews standing by in case anything goes wrong and hopefully this will pass without too much problem,” said Bob Lawler, general manager for Boston Harbor City Cruises. “A little bit concerned about high tide here along Long Wharf.”

Lawler says the timing of this storm isn’t ideal.

“We lost Memorial Day, we lost Fourth of July and here we are in the middle of August, one of the final weekends of the summer,” said Lawler.

“We certainly hope that the worst of this storm passes Boston, but we are taking every precaution to be prepared to make sure residents are safe,” said Mayor Janey.

