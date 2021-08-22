Geraldine M Kidd, 91 of Lodi died Saturday August 21, 2021 at her home. She was born August 11, 1930 in Spencer the daughter of Horace and Helena (Malcuit) Brown. Geraldine was a homemaker all her life. She enjoyed bingo, bowling and going dancing. Geraldine was a member of the First Baptist Church in West Salem where she was involved in church activities. She loved her family in Christ at the First Baptist Church, Truth Baptist Church and Souls Harbor Church all in West Salem.