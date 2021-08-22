Cancel
Stranger Things Director Reveal Series Superstition That Continues in Season 4

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the course of three seasons, Stranger Things has grown into a bonafide cultural phenomenon. The genre-bending Netflix series has earned quite a lot of praise over the years, in part thanks to its ever-growing ensemble cast and crew. Among them is executive producer Shawn Levy, who has also directed a number of episodes across the series' run. As Levy recently revealed in an appearance on CinemaBlend's ReelBlend podcast, there's an interesting science to which episodes he has ended up directing, all thanks to an unexpected superstition.

Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
TV & VideosPopculture

Classic Sitcom Star Reveals She Is Broke Years After Abrupt Cancellation

Grace Under Fire star Brett Butler has fallen under hard times. Her situation is so dire that one of her closest friends launched a GoFundMe page to help her. Butler, 63, was making $250,000 per episode at the height of her fame, but she told The Hollywood Reporter this month she is "ashamed" of her current situation. She was close to homelessness at one point.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's Chilling New Serial Killer Documentary Hits the Top 10

Just a week after the six-part series Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami broke its way into the Top 10 streaming charts, Netflix has landed another true-crime hit. The streamer’s original documentary Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes, which offers a new look into the life and crimes of the self-proclaimed "murderer of the century," is currently making waves on more than just social media as it begins to makes its way to the top of the Netflix streaming lists.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Katey Sagal's Rebel Creator Has A Message For Fans After The Show Fails To Find A New Home

Katey Sagal's return to television in a starring role for ABC's Rebel seemed like a surefire hit, but the show was shockingly cancelled after just five episodes. The Rebel team, including creator and showrunner Krista Vernoff and Sagal herself, as well as fans, weren't ready to say goodbye, however, and the search was on for a new home for the series. Now, sadly, that search has come to an end as Rebel failed to find a new home, and Vernoff has a message for fans.
TV Seriespurewow.com

What’s Next for Tara on Netflix’s ‘Virgin River’? Actress Stacey Farber Weighs In

We already heard that Annette O’Toole (Hope) is reprising her role in Virgin River season four, but what about Stacey Farber (Tara)?. Well, the 33-year-old actress recently sat down for an exclusive interview with TV Insider, where she discussed what’s next for her character, who recently lost her mom, Lilly (Lynda Boyd). Although Farber didn’t officially confirm her return, she offered a few insights into where the story may lead.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Rankings on August 23

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Monday, Aug. 23 finds the new Jason Momoa action-drama Sweet Girl at No. 1, while the kid-friendly The Loud House Movie comes in at No. 2. At No. 3 today is Manifest, which returns to the ranking after a couple of weeks away. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are Sandra Oh's new collegiate dramedy The Chair and the teen treasure hunting series Outer Banks.
TV & VideosIGN

Haunting of Hill House Director's New Netflix Show Gets Trailer and Release Date

Netflix has debuted a trailer for Midnight Mass, a new series from The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, announcing that the show will debut in September. The chilling trailer for Flanagan's new horror series invites viewers to attend Midnight Mass on September 24, when the limited series launches on Netflix. It tells the tale of a small, isolated island community on Crockett Island whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man and the arrival of a charismatic priest. Give it a watch below:
MoviesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Netflix to drop incredible 42 movies before end of 2021 – here’s the pick of the bunch

Netflix has revealed its line up of original films and documentaries coming to the streaming service before the end of the year, with a whopping 42 flicks slated for release. The company’s stacked line-up will see around 10 new films drop every month between now and New Year’s Day. The star-stubbed release schedule will see movies staring Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, Meryl Streep, Sandra Bullock, and Jennifer Lawrence.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Marlon Wayans To Star And Produce Untitled Halloween Adventure-Comedy For Netflix

20 years after making audiences laugh with his Scary Movie franchise, Marlon Wayans is making a return to his everyone’s favorite frightening holiday as sources say he is set to star and produce and untitled Halloween pic for Netflix. The adventure-comedy will be directed by Jeff Wadlow with Rob Rugan, Todd Berger, John R. Morey penning the script. Wayans will produce along with Rick Alvarez for Ugly Baby Productions. Nathan Reimann will also produce. Wadlow will exec produce. The story follows a teenage girl, who after accidentally unleashing an ancient and mischievous spirit on Halloween, which causes decorations to come alive and wreak...
TV SeriesPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Prequel, ‘1883,’ Reveals Official Premiere Date – Coming This Fall

Give me ALL the Yellowstone news. (Yes, that Sam Elliott cover photo is from a Doritos commercial). Paramount Network just announced this afternoon that the Dutton family would be returning to our television screens for the premiere of Season 4 this coming November. And not only will it be premiering on November 7th, it’s kicking things off with TWO episodes back to back.
TV & VideosPopculture

Michael C. Hall and Taylor Kitsch Drop Netflix Show, and It's Already a Hit

If you're looking for your next Netflix drama binge, look no further than The Defeated. Starring Dexter's Michael C. Hall and Friday Night Light's Taylor Kitsch, The Defeated takes place in 1946 Germany in the chaotic aftermath of World War II. Kitsch stars as Max McLaughlin, an American cop who arrives in Berlin in the summer of 1946 to help create a police force following the devastating war. The show dropped on Netflix on August 18, and it's already sitting at No. 8 on the streamer's Top 10 chart.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Yellowstone' Season 4 Premiere Will Consist of Multiple Episodes

Yellowstone officially confirmed on Thursday that Season 4 will premiere on Nov. 7, 2021, and the show also revealed that the premiere will consist of multiple episodes. The two-episode premiere will air Sunday, Nov. 7 on Paramount Network. The new season of the hit show will feature returning cast members...
MoviesComicBook

Moon Knight: Photos Hint At Mark Ruffalo's Hulk Appearing in Disney+ Show

In a matter of days, both Wong (Benedict Wong) and Abomination (Tim Roth) are going to appear in Shang-Chi in the Legend of the Ten Rings. The appearances serve as just the latest batch of cameos in the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe, a film franchise that will soon include 24 feature films and four television shows. Now, eagle-eyed fans have noticed a peculiar travel detail regarding Mark Ruffalo, potentially suggesting the beloved actor's Avengers character could be appearing in Disney+'s upcoming Moon Knight series.
TV & VideosComicBook

New Horror Movie on Netflix has Near Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Earlier this week Netflix added a brand new horror movie to its roster of streaming content but unlike most of the flicks that they have available this one is a critical hit. The Old Ways, a film from director Christopher Alender and screenwriter Marcos Gabriel, is sitting pretty as far as reviews are concerned; as noticed by BGR.com for some time the movie had a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes but as of this writing it has slipped to a still impressive 95% on the Tomatometer with 20 total reviews. The film's official description on the streamer reads: "A reporter visits her birthplace in Veracruz for a story about tribal culture, only to be kidnapped by locals who believe she's demonically possessed."
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Stranger Things’ Breakout Priah Ferguson Joins Marlon Wayans’ Halloween Adventure-Comedy for Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

“Stranger Things” breakout Priah Ferguson is sticking to the spooky (and spunky) theme, signing on to star opposite Marlon Wayans in his upcoming Halloween adventure-comedy movie for Netflix. Ferguson stars in the yet-to-be-titled movie as a teenage girl who accidentally unleashes an ancient and mischievous spirit on Halloween, causing decorations to come alive and wreak havoc. In order to save the town, she must team up with the last person she’d want to — her skeptical father (Wayans). Ferguson is best known for playing Erica Sinclair on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” joining the show in its second season, with Season 4 set to...
TV Seriesthedigitalfix.com

Ozark season 4 release date, trailer, and more

Very soon, we’re going to pay one last visit to the Ozark lakes, as Netflix’s dark TV series about a family of money launderers comes to a close with its fourth season. Over the last three seasons, we’ve seen Marty and Wendy Byrde get themselves in and out of trouble, but this final series could see their criminal enterprise come tumbling down around them.

Comments / 0

