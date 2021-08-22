Stranger Things Director Reveal Series Superstition That Continues in Season 4
Over the course of three seasons, Stranger Things has grown into a bonafide cultural phenomenon. The genre-bending Netflix series has earned quite a lot of praise over the years, in part thanks to its ever-growing ensemble cast and crew. Among them is executive producer Shawn Levy, who has also directed a number of episodes across the series' run. As Levy recently revealed in an appearance on CinemaBlend's ReelBlend podcast, there's an interesting science to which episodes he has ended up directing, all thanks to an unexpected superstition.comicbook.com
