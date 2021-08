At first glance, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss don't seem like a likely pairing. Plant's history with one particularly famous British rock band in the '70s and Krauss' humble upraising during the bluegrass revival of the '90s would appear to be at odds with one another. But when the duo joined forces in 2007 for a T Bone Burnett-produced album of covers, Raising Sand, suddenly it was clear: Plant and Krauss' voices, even with one 20 years older than the other, melded beautifully.