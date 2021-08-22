Cancel
Football

5 players who improved their stock during fall camp

By The Clemson Insider
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Clemson’s fall camp in the rearview mirror, it’s time to take inventory of what’s happened over the last two and a half weeks in terms of personnel. Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff will be doing the same as they work to fill out the depth chart ahead of the Tigers’ Sept. 4 opener against Georgia, so here are five players who’ve improved their stock during camp based on practice observations and interviews with coaches and players. Only players who have been with the program for at least one year were considered.

