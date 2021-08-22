Percy Jackson Creator Rick Riordan Revals Positive News After Meeting With Disney+ Execs
Percy Jackson creator Rick Riordan has shared another update about the in-development Percy Jackson and The Olympians series for Disney+ and it sounds like things are going well. Riordan shared on his website that he had a "very positive conversation" on Friday, August 20th with top executives at Disney, including Disney Entertainment, Disney TV, 20th Century Studios, and Disney+, about the series and reports that they are "all in" on making the series and getting it right.comicbook.com
