Percy Jackson Creator Rick Riordan Revals Positive News After Meeting With Disney+ Execs

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePercy Jackson creator Rick Riordan has shared another update about the in-development Percy Jackson and The Olympians series for Disney+ and it sounds like things are going well. Riordan shared on his website that he had a "very positive conversation" on Friday, August 20th with top executives at Disney, including Disney Entertainment, Disney TV, 20th Century Studios, and Disney+, about the series and reports that they are "all in" on making the series and getting it right.

TV & Videosallears.net

Disney Announces New Disney Channel Movies and Shows

Did anyone else grow up on those amazing Disney channel original movies?. Hey, we’re not about to knock High School Musical or The Cheetah Girls here — those are true classics. At the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, Disney announced several new movies and a new show coming to Disney Channel soon!
TV & Videos/Film

'Nautilus' Will Tell The Origin Story Of Captain Nemo On Disney+

Studios have been trying and failing for decades to develop their own adaptation of the classic seafaring Jules Verne novel, Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea. Unless you count The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and the appearance of Captain Nemo as a 19th century superhero (you really shouldn't count it, though), Disney's 1954 film was the last proper adaptation of the legendary 1870 story. That's set to change with this latest news, as Disney+ is sailing right on ahead with Nautilus, a series that will depict the origin story for Captain Nemo and his beloved submarine.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Marvel Studios Is Bringing A Monstrous Hero To Disney+ For A Halloween Special

Marvel Studios got off to an incredibly strong streaming start with their slate of Disney+ television projects with WandaVision back in early 2021, and the premieres of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier followed by Loki just proved that Marvel action can work as well streaming on the small screen as on the big screen. Now, Marvel Studios is reportedly producing a Halloween special centered on a monstrous hero. A werewolf is set to be at center of the special for the spookiest holiday of the year.
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

'Pepper Ann' to Stream on Disney Plus in September (TV News Roundup)

The first three seasons of the fan-favorite ’90s animated series will be available to stream next month, with the release of Seasons 4 and 5 still unclear. Created by Sue Rose, “Pepper Ann” follows the adventures of its titular redhead character and her friends and family. Known for its witty parodies and infectious theme song, the series tackled topics including body issues, school work and being raised in a divorced, single-parent household.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Just Beyond Images Tease Disney Plus Horror Anthology Series

R.L. Stine has been churning out a steady stream of novels, short stories, comic books and more for the last 35 years, but the author’s profile has risen sharply over the last few years now that his work has found a larger audience than ever before, thanks largely to the advent of streaming.
TV & Videosjustjaredjr.com

Txunamy Ortiz Dishes On Hosting the 'Disney Princess Remixed' Special on Disney Channel

Txunamy Ortiz is hosting Disney Princess Remixed – An Ultimate Princess Celebration TONIGHT (August 27)!. The 12-year-old entertainer is hosting/narrating the special on Disney Channel, which celebrates the empowering attributes of Disney princesses and. queens through reimagined performances of their iconic songs. The half-hour special features performances from Disney stars...
MoviesComicBook

Cruella Is Now Streaming on Disney+

Disney's Cruella is now streaming on Disney+ - for free! As one of the more highly-anticipated movies of 2021, there will be plenty of people happy to escape some late-summer heat with a look at this origin story for the iconic villain of 101 Dalmatians, Cruella de Vil. Emma Stone stars as "Estella," the young girl who will become "Cruella", and the film also stars Emma Thompson as The Baroness, the aristocrat woman whose feud with Estella shapes the young girl into the upscale, animal-skinning monster we know and love(?). You can check out Cruella as part of your regular Disney+ content library starting today.
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Disney Plus announces 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea prequel series

Disney Plus has announced a live-action 200,000 Leagues Under the Sea prequel series, titled Nautilus. The news broke at this year's Edinburgh TV Festival (via The Hollywood Reporter). The original 19th Century novel by Jules Verne follows Captain Nemo and his submarine, Nautilus. The 10-episode series will deal with Nemo's...
Moviespopoptiq.com

25 Movies Similar to Percy Jackson

The Percy Jackson franchise, based on the bestselling book series by Rick Riordan, consists of two films, The Lightning Thief (2010) and Sea of Monsters (2013). The movies star Logan Lerman as Percy Jackson, a teenager who discovers he is the descendant of a Greek god and becomes entangled in an ongoing war between the Greek gods.
Musicd23.com

Host Jon Burlingame Scores Big Interview with Alan Menken for Disney’s For Scores Podcast

So says Jon Burlingame, a longtime music journalist and the host of Disney’s For Scores, a podcast series that shines the spotlight on television and film composers—taking listeners behind the curtain of some of today’s most iconic scores from Marvel Studios, Star Wars, Pixar, and Disney. Recent episodes have featured Lorne Balfe, who composed the score for Marvel Studios’ Black Widow; Ludwig Göransson, describing his trip to Senegal to work with local musicians for the music of Black Panther, as well the challenges of scoring the first two seasons of The Mandalorian; and Nicholas Britell, who combined orchestra and rock in the score for Disney’s summer hit Cruella.
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
CelebritiesNME

US actor Jay Pickett dies on set of western film

Jay Pickett, who is best known for his recurring role on General Hospital, has died on the set of his upcoming film. The 60-year-old actor was filming western Treasure Valley, which he both wrote and starred in, when he died sitting on a horse, according to co-star Jim Heffel. “Jay...
TV SeriesZimbio

Canceled TV Shows 2021: See What Got The Axe This Year

It's hard times for some TV shows. The entertainment landscape can be a cold and barren place. Audiences are fickle beasts. While mega-hits like WandaVision, Shadow and Bone, and others blot out the sun, there are plenty of middling, unnoticed shows that get the proverbial axe. Here's a rundown of the TV cancellations of 2021.
Celebritiesthecomicscomic.com

R.I.P. Trevor Moore (1980-2021)

Trevor Moore, the affable frontman of The Whitest Kids U’ Know who went on to make multiple solo comedy specials, co-create two Disney comedy series, and host an online talk show for Comedy Central, has died after a freak accident. Moore was 41. Moore’s death was confirmed Saturday by his...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

What happened to Barry Keoghan, the Marvel actor who had to be hospitalized after receiving a beating

In the midst of the exaltation of fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home, a news appeared that began to generate concern in the franchise. Barry Keoghan, who will be part of Eternals, an MCU movie set to premiere on November 5, suffered a brutal beating that led to an emergency hospitalization. What happened?
TV & VideosPopculture

Micki Grant, 'Another World' Star, Dead at 80

Micki Grant, a trailblazing playwright, actress, and singer, died on Sunday. She was 80. Grant's death was first reported by Broadway World and later confirmed by publishing company Concord Theatricals, notes Deadline. No cause of death has been reported. Grant was the first woman to write both music and lyrics to a Broadway show with Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope, directed by the first Black woman to direct on Broadway, Vinnette Carroll. Grant also starred in the soap opera Another World.

Comments / 0

