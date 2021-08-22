Percy Jackson Creator Rick Riordan Revals Positive News After Meeting With Disney+ Execs

Disney's Cruella is now streaming on Disney+ - for free! As one of the more highly-anticipated movies of 2021, there will be plenty of people happy to escape some late-summer heat with a look at this origin story for the iconic villain of 101 Dalmatians, Cruella de Vil. Emma Stone stars as "Estella," the young girl who will become "Cruella", and the film also stars Emma Thompson as The Baroness, the aristocrat woman whose feud with Estella shapes the young girl into the upscale, animal-skinning monster we know and love(?). You can check out Cruella as part of your regular Disney+ content library starting today.