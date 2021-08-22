New CEO brings 'love of customer' to Chaska-based retailer Heartland America
Kendra Reichenau's "love of the customer" has defined her business sense from Nordstrom's sales floor to leading companies and consulting with major brands. She's relying on it again as the new chief executive officer at Heartland America , an online and catalog retailer based in Chaska. The company, which takes a value-based approach to selling electronics, hardware, housewares, jewelry, computers and gifts, announced Reichenau's arrival on Aug. 10.www.startribune.com
