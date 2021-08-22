Cancel
Golf

Anna Nordqvist Wins Women's British Open for 3rd Major Title

By Associated Press
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago
Anna Nordqvist won her third career major Sunday at Carnoustie. Calum Mackenzie/ Golffile.ie

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) — Anna Nordqvist of Sweden won her third major title with a one-shot victory at the Women’s British Open at Carnoustie on Sunday.

Nordqvist tapped in for par at the last hole for a 3-under 69 to finish on 12-under par for the tournament.

Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark was tied for the lead with Nordqvist heading down No. 18, but found a greenside bunker with her approach and made double bogey after shanking out.

Lizette Salas, Georgia Hall and Madelene Sagstrom were tied for second place on 11 under.

Nordqvist, who also won the 2009 LPGA Championship and the 2017 Evian Championship, was joined on the 18th green by her husband, Kevin, a former Scottish Amateur champion who is from Dundee, a city barely 20 minutes from Carnoustie. On Christmas trips back to Scotland, the couple play the storied links course that can be fearsome but was defenseless in mostly perfect conditions for the final round.

At one stage, there were six players in a share of the lead on 9 under — including overnight leaders Nordqvist and Koerstz Madsen — in what had turned into a shootout.

In the end, what transpired on the 18th decided the championship. First, Minjee Lee (66), the recent Evian Championship winner who started five shots back but was briefly moved into outright first place, made bogey to drop to 10 under overall after nearly going into the Barry Burn that runs in front of the green.

Sagstrom (68), playing in the third-to-last group, also bogeyed the last to fall out of a three-way share of the lead. The Swede finished on 11 under.

Salas (69) missed a 15-foot birdie putt in the next-to-last group, leaving Nordqvist and Koerstz Madsen to duel it out.

On the 18th, Nordqvist found the center of the fairway and hit her approach to 20 feet, while Koerstz Madsen — seeking her first major title and the first for a Danish player, male or female — drove into light rough and pushed her second shot right and into the front of a bunker, giving her an awkward stance.

Her shot flew out almost sideways and nearly went out of bounds. She needed to hole her chip from the rough, but it came short.

Nordqvist’s birdie putt settled just a couple of inches from the cup, guaranteeing her a third major title 12 years after her first and a check of $870,000 — the biggest first prize in women’s golf.

Annika Sorenstam and Laura Davies are the only other European women to have won three or more majors.

The last 13 LPGA majors have been won by 13 different players.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golfers Are Furious With Bryson DeChambeau This Week

Before the Open Championship took place, Bryson DeChambeau was asked by a reporter why he doesn’t shout “fore” after a poor tee shot. That question led to an emphatic response from the former U.S. Open champion. “I do shout fore,” DeChambeau replied. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. There...
GolfWashington Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s irresponsibility threatens America’s Ryder Cup chances

There’s no doubt that Bryson DeChambeau is a star on the PGA Tour. At 27, he has already won eight tournaments — including last year’s U.S. Open. Since bulking up his body to look like Popeye (after his spinach), he has been hitting the ball prodigious distances, which fans love to see. He will play on his second Ryder Cup team at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits next month, although his debut, in Paris three year ago, was less than sterling: He went 0-3 in the United States’ embarrassing loss to Europe.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Major Development For Tiger Woods

The golf world is excited by the latest developments in Tiger Woods‘ rehabilitation process. Woods, a 15-time major champion winner, was seriously injured in a car accident in late February. He suffered multiple serious leg injuries and underwent emergency surgeries. The legendary golfer has since been rehabbing his way back.
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Who Is Danielle Kang’s Caddie?

Danielle Kang is an extremely experienced member of the LPGA Tour, and has achieved five LPGA Tour titles, including one Major, in her career. She has been with her current caddie since 2017, but who are they? Meet Oliver (Olly) Brett below. Who Is Danielle Kang’s Caddie?. Olly Brett has...
GolfGolf.com

What Tiger Woods taught Bubba Watson during practice rounds

Tiger Woods keeps a close circle. Throughout his career, he’s kept his team small and rarely allows outsiders a peek inside the walls. Lots of players are friendly with other golfers on Tour, but Woods was all business — it’s part of what made him great. In recent years however,...
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Rory McIlroy To Miss BMW PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will be skipping the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth to rest before the Ryder Cup. The Northern Irishman will play in his 35th event since golf returned post-pandemic at the Ryder Cup and has admitted that he is feeling tired. “It’s probably too much for...
NFLPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Patrick Reed, bilateral interstitial pneumonia

Patrick Reed was forced to miss The Northern Trust, the first post-season event of the PGA Tour with an ankle injury. And now he's hospitalized at Houston Methodist Hospital with bilateral interstitial pneumonia. Patrick Reed, statements. "I'm on the road to recovery and I can't wait to get back on...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Tiger Woods CONGRATULATES Tony Finau after his PGA Tour victory

Tony Finau received a series of well-earned messages of congratulations and support from his friends and family after winning the Northern Trust at Liberty National. After securing his second PGA Tour victory and his first win on the tour in nearly 2,000 days, one of the first golfers to message him was none other than 15-time major winner Tiger Woods.
GolfGolf Digest

Ryder Cup watch: What does the Patrick Reed news mean for Team USA?

USA Rankings - Top 6 automatically qualify. European Rankings - Top 4 in Team Points, Top 5 World Points. DR: Northern Trust champ Tony Finau’s electric back-nine 30 on Monday at Liberty National, which saw him chase down the World No. 1 and put to rest the when-will-he-win-again discussion, all but locked up his place on Steve Stricker’s team. With his big game, easy-going personality and strong performance in France, he was likely going to make it anyway, but the victory saw him jump all the way to No. 6 in the points race with just one week of qualifying remaining. It’s rather tight between him, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth for that last auto-qualifying position, but you’d think all three of those guys are locks to make the team at this point.
Golfgolfmonthly.com

What Putters Do Pros Use?

At every single level of golf, the putter is one of the most important clubs in the bag, if not the most important. Obviously at the Tour level all the focus is on how far players hit the golf ball especially with the driver but top players know just how valuable a confidence-inspiring, top-performing flatstick can be.
Toledo, OHnorthernstar.info

LPGA stars to compete in 2021 Solheim Cup

Team USA finalized its roster Monday for the 2021 Solheim Cup, Sept. 4-6 at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio. The Americans are looking to win back the cup after a 2019 defeat at Gleneagles in Scottland. Team USA’s roster will feature Nelly Korda, the current No. 1 women’s player in...
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Do Ryder Cup Captains Get Paid?

The Ryder Cup between the United States and Europe gets underway on 24 September at Whistling Straits’ Straits Course, and ends on 26 September. Europe are the current holders of the match play event, after winning at Le Golf National in 2018, and head to Wisconsin hoping to repeat the same feat.
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Ryder Cup Team USA – Whistling Straits 2021

The 2020 Ryder Cup between the United States and Europe gets underway on Friday 24 September at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, with play lasting for three days and finishing on Sunday 26 September. Europe are the current holders of the Ryder Cup, after beating the US to victory in 2018...
NFLPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Solheim Cup, the European team is complete

With the AIG Women's Open, the fifth and last Major 2021 of women's golf won at the photo finish in Scotland by the Swedish Anna Nordqvist (in her third Grand Slam title in her career), the qualifications for the Solheim Cup scheduled from 4 to 6 have closed September in Toledo (USA), Ohio.
GolfSports Illustrated

Why This Week's BMW Championship is 'Like Kapalua on the Mainland'

Caves Valley GC, site of this week's BMW Championship, isn't a traditional tour stop, but Rich Beem says it's ready for a close-up this week for Round 2 of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Beem is blown away by the size and scope of the property, and compares it to Kapalua in terms of its overall acreage.
Golfamateurgolf.com

Stacy Lewis returns to lead Team USA at Spirit International

Stacy Lewis, a 13-time LPGA Champion and accomplished international competitor, will return as captain of Team USA for The 2021 Spirit International Amateur Golf Championship (The Spirit). Lewis previously served as captain of the 2019 team which featured eventual men’s team champions Andy Ogletree and Cole Hammer along with women’s...
Toledo, OHsolheimcupusa.com

Captain Catriona Ready to Roll In Toledo

Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. In the days between the AIG Women’s Open and the Solheim Cup, LPGA.com caught up with the captains for a final Q&A before the matches begin. First: two-time European captain, Catriona Matthew:. Q: What a...

