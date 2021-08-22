Cancel
Padres' Mark Melancon: Earns win with two-inning outing

 5 days ago

Melancon (3-2) picked up the win against the Phillies on Saturday with two scoreless and hitless innings during which he walked two and struck out one. Melancon hadn't pitched in three days, to the Padres handed him the ball with the team trailing by two runs in the top of the ninth. The right-hander faced the minimum three batters thanks to a double play, then watched as San Diego tied the score in the bottom of the frame. He came back out for the 10th and kept Philadelphia off the scoreboard, nabbing the win when the Padres scored in their half of the inning. It was only the fourth time Melancon has hurled more than one inning this season, and he has now held opponents scoreless over his past five appearances covering 6.1 frames.

