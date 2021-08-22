Cancel
MLB

Padres' Joe Musgrove: Settles for no-decision Saturday

 5 days ago

Musgrove pitched six innings and Philadelphia on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out nine. He did not factor in the decision. The right-hander surrendered a home run to leadoff hitter Odubel Herrera in the first inning, but that was the only tally the Phillies could muster against Musgrove in the contest. The quality start was Musgrove's fifth in his past six games, and he has registered a 2.75 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 10.3 K/9 over that span. His next start is tentatively scheduled to come against the Dodgers next week.

