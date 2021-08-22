Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Clubs homer in victory
Tsutsugo went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Cardinals. Since signing with the Pirates earlier in the week, Tsutsugo has quickly made a case for joining the lineup on a regular basis. He's started in three of his five games with Pittsburgh, going 5-for-13 with two home runs, two doubles and three RBI. The Pirates will give Tsutsugo a look in the table-setting role in Sunday's series finale.www.cbssports.com
