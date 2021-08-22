Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Clubs homer in victory

The Pittsburgh Pirates have outrighted two players to Triple-A Indianapolis after designating them for assignment earlier this week. With the struggles that two low risk, higher upside players in Anthony Alford and Fowler to start the season, the Pittsburgh Pirates claimed Ka’ai Tom off waivers from the Oakland Athletics. Tom was a rule five pick from the Cleveland Indians because of his success in Triple A in 2019, where he hit .298/.370/.564 with his .266 isolated slugging being of interest. He struggled with the Oakland Athletics, where he hit .063/.063/.063 and didn’t hit much better with the Pirates, a slash of .152/.308/.261.