Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Crushes clutch homer

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cronenworth went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Phillies. The Padres were dominated by opposing starter Aaron Nola for most of the game, failing to produce a baserunner for the first six innings. Cronenworth turned what looked to be another bleak outcome around with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, however, blasting a game-tying two-run shot to center field. He has three long balls across his past six games and is batting .318 with six RBI and four walks over that span.

www.cbssports.com

