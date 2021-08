BEREA, Ohio — Technically, the Giants and Browns made it through two full practices without a fight. Technically. After the final whistles of the second joint workout on Friday, however, as the players were exchanging pleasantries, two of them apparently exchanged something else. Browns cornerback Troy Hill and Giants receiver Sterling Shepard were seen throwing punches at each other. While none seemed to land, the skirmish was certainly the most violent interaction between the two teams.