Barbès in the Woods makes Montague a world stage

MONTAGUE — The Barbès in the Woods music festival made the small town of Montague feel like the center of the world on Saturday. The globally influenced musical lineup that headlined the day’s festivities squeezed in between preceding rainfall and the looming Hurricane Henri. Cloudy skies and heat in the mid-80s did little to put a damper on the festival, as the Bartlett Farm location saw its vast field stomped down by hundreds of dancing feet.