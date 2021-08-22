Cancel
Franklin County, MA

Regina Curtis retiring as GCC’s exec. director of institutional advancement

Recorder
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENFIELD — Regina Curtis has accumulated a stash of 48 books from second-hand stores. Starting Sept. 1, she’ll have more time to read them. Curtis is retiring as executive director of institutional advancement at Greenfield Community College on Aug. 31, following 16 years on the job. She has coordinated legislative affairs for the school and overseen its grants office in addition to being the executive director of the GCC Foundation, the college’s nonprofit fundraising arm.

