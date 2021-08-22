Grim Fandango Remastered APK Download Latest Version For Android

Update 2.28 has arrived for Minecraft and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Mojang revealed this patch that is known as 1.17.11 (Bedrock) overall on their feedback website today and specified it was first coming to Xbox consoles and would be coming to other platforms in the coming days. However, it has already now arrived on PS4 as well. Here’s everything new with Minecraft update 2.28.