Halo Infinite Features Delayed to Maintain Release Date and Quality

By Josh Nichols
cgmagonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalo Infinite should still ship without further delays but some features won’t be available until after the game’s launch. 343 Industries detailed its plans for Halo Infinite’s development in its August Development Update video, including the difficult decision to delay a few features. Halo Infinite’s creative lead Joseph Staten shared the news saying, “Unfortunately, as we [worked during the shutdown] and really focused on a quality experience for launch, we made the really tough decision to delay shipping campaign co-op for launch.”

