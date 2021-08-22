Bayern sets scoring record, Nagelsmann enjoys 1st league win
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich set a European scoring record as it beat Cologne 3-2 for its first Bundesliga win under new coach Julian Nagelsmann on Sunday. Serge Gnabry scored twice and Robert Lewandowski got the other goal to ensure Bayern became the only team among Europe’s top five leagues to have scored in 74 consecutive games in all competitions. That run started after a 0-0 draw with Leipzig in February 2020, when Nagelsmann was in charge of Leipzig. Bayern previously shared the record with Real Madrid.www.gazettextra.com
