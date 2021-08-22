Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Metal Gear Solid V The Phantom Pain free game for windows

By william duvall
thegamerhq.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetal Gear Solid V The Phantom Pain free game for windows. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom PainIt is an action-adventure tactical Video Game. Kojima Productions developed the Game, and Konami published it. The Game was released on September 1, 2015. Microsoft Windows?4?PlayStation 3?Xbox OneAlso, on Xbox 360. The game received a 9/10 overall rating due to its outstanding gameplay and reviews. Get Metal Gear Solid PC Games for free and install them. Get MGS V: Phantom Pain for free on your PC at the link below.

thegamerhq.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Game#Video Game#Phantom Pain#Action Adventure Game#Kojima Productions#Konami#Venom Snake#Metal Gear Solid#The Metal Gear Ground#The Game Link#Intel Core
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video GamesComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Glitch Gives You Popular PS4 Game for Free

A new PlayStation Plus glitch is giving PlayStation players on PS4 and PS5 a popular survival horror game for free, with no strings attached other than that a PS Plus subscription is required. In addition to August's free PlayStation Plus games, all subscribers can currently download an extra freebie, courtesy of a glitch with PSN. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear who the glitch is working for, but multiple PlayStation users across different regions have confirmed they've been able to snag the free game with said glitch.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

New PS5, PS4 Games This Week (9th August to 15th August)

What new PS5 and PS4 games are releasing in physical retailers and as part of the PlayStation Store update this week? We're close to the cusp of silly season, you can almost taste it. This is, admittedly, another quiet week, although Hades is finally coming to PlayStation consoles. For a full list of all new PS5 game release dates in 2021 and all new PS4 game release dates in 2021, click through the links.
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Officially Loses Exclusive Game to Xbox

PS5 and PS4 just lost an exclusive game to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. On two separate occasions this year, we reported on scuttlebutt that 2021 PlayStation console exclusive, Oddworld: Soulstorm, was set to shed its console exclusivity and come to Xbox consoles. This week, this was finally confirmed by developer Oddworld Inhabitants, though right now there's no word when exactly this will happen. What Xbox fans did get is a teaser trailer that accompanied the news.
Video GamesSiliconera

Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX Nintendo Switch and PC Version Announced

Koei Tecmo announced that Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX will arrive on the Nintendo Switch and PC through the Steam storefront. The scheduled release date for Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX is December 9, 2021. Additionally, this version will come with several new features. This includes the option to access the sound effects from the original release and the addition of high-speed mode.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Microsoft confirms games coming soon to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has confirmed a raft of games coming soon to Xbox Game Pass. Recompile launches into Game Pass on cloud, console and PC on 19th August. It's a Metroidvania-inspired hacking adventure in which you control a semi-sapient program struggling against deletion. Also on 19th August, Train Sim World 2 hits...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Hades and a full slate of EA titles are coming to Game Pass this month

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be happy to hear that ten games will be joining the popular subscribtion service in the first part of August. As always, the lineup includes games from a wide variety of genres. Starting Friday, Game Pass will be adding a total of seven games. Here is the full list of them:
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Adds One of Xbox 360's Best Games

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers -- across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC -- have seven new games to play, including one of the Xbox 360's best and most popular games. Of course, I'm not talking about The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, nor Mass Effect 2, nor Red Dead Redemption, nor GTA 4, nor BioShock, nor Far Cry 3, but Skate, which has been added, alongside one of its sequel Skate 3. Unfortunately, the pair of EA games have been added via EA Play, which means they are limited to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.
MLBComicBook

PlayStation Store Summer Sale: Top 10 PS4 and PS5 Games to Pick Up

PlayStation is currently in the midst of holding one of its biggest sales of the year on the PlayStation Store. The marketplace's annual Summer Sale is one where Sony discounts literally hundreds of games across both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Luckily, if you're someone who doesn't want to pour...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

PS5 update: download a surprising PlayStation 4 game bonus today

Even with more games coming out each month, PS5 console owners still have a minimal pool of exclusive games to enjoy, with PS4 titles filling the gap. Some PS4 games include impressive next-gen upgrades that offer improved performance and graphics. And this week, a surprising new offering has been released...
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

New Xbox Game Pass titles for console, PC and Cloud announced

Microsoft has announced the next wave of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming in the first half of August. Highlights include Hades on August 13, Katamari Damacy Reroll on August 5 and Lumines Remastered on August 5. EA will also be bringing five...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Psychonauts 2 Has Gone Gold

The long wait for Psychonauts 2 will soon come to an end. Double Fine reported that the game has gone gold and thus officially finished work on the title. We've known the release date of Psychonauts 2 for a long time, but after so many years of waiting for the sequel of the iconic platform game, one could wonder if the launch really will go without another delay. Fortunately, these fears turned out to be unfounded. Double Fine Productions has officially finished work on the second installment of Psychonauts and the game has gone gold. In other words, the title will be released as planned.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

First gameplay footage for Abandoned will surprise you, and it’s not Metal Gear Solid or Silent Hill

Abandoned is the gift that keeps on giving. After numerous delays, Blue Box Game Studios issued a patch for Abandoned that introduces a… 5 seconds GIF. And that’s it. Ironically, this gameplay footage is the exact same Blue Box shared on Twitter before delaying it. In other words, gamers have been waiting for two entire days for a GIF that Blue Box had already shown.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Free Games on PS5

So, you’ve got yourself a PS5 and are now wondering what games to play. The good news is, you don’t have to buy any to have fun. There are numerous free games to play on PS5. And when you factor in those available on PS4 thanks to backwards compatibility, you’re spoilt for choice. But what are the best free games on PS5? If you’re wondering that, you’ve come to the right place.
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Video Game Review – Hades on PS5

On paper, Hades isn’t the type of game you would expect to be one of the highest rated video games of all time. It’s an isometric rogue-like story of Greek gods and betrayal. Yet here we are, nearly a year after it’s release and the game’s long-awaited release to PlayStation and Xbox are atop many Most Anticipated lists. The Game of the Year award winner does so much right that it’s easy to understand why.

Comments / 0

Community Policy