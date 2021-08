The Cardinals were in desperate need of a bounce-back win on Friday night following their bullpen meltdown the night before, and the last-place Pirates helped them get it. Tommy Edman was credited with a sacrifice fly when his fly ball to center brought in Paul DeJong in the seventh inning with what turned out to be the winning run. A big assist, however, has to go to outfielder Ben Gamel, who either forgot DeJong was on third base or thought he had caught the third out.