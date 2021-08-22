Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz elopes in California, marries Ginger Luckey

FILE - U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and his girlfriend Ginger Luckey enter "Women for American First" event, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Doral, Fla. Gaetz eloped to Southern California marrying Ginger Luckey in a small ceremony on Catalina Island. The 39-year-old Republican announced the Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 wedding on his personal Twitter page. He exclaimed “I love my wife!” along with a photo of them together. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, file)

MIAMI (AP)— U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz eloped on Saturday, marrying Ginger Luckey. The two were wed in a small ceremony on Catalina Island.

The 39-year-old Republican is currently under investigation as part of a sex trafficking probe. He is under investigation for a reported pay-for-sex relationship with a 17-year-old girl. He has repeatedly denied these allegations.

Gaetz announced the wedding on his personal Twitter.

Luckey is a 26-year-old from Southern California. She works for a company that focuses on extending the life of products made from plant-based materials, as reported by the AP.

Gaetz is under investigation as part of a probe that led to the arrest and plea deal of his close friend, Joel Greenberg, a former Seminole Count, Florida, tax collector.

Greenberg pleaded guilty to six federal crimes – including sex trafficking of a child, identity theft, stalking, wire fraud, and conspiracy to bribe a public official – last May. Part of his plea agreement requires continued cooperation during the ongoing investigation.