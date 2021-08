In the new season of Boer looking for women, there are two Brabant farmers. The first comes from the Dinteloord region, and the other farmer is from Strijbeek. This is evident from a trailer distributed by KRO-NCRV, as a warm-up to the new season as farmers and Yvonne Jaspers go in search of true love. The video shows a map of the Netherlands, where the tractors are located in various places, including two in West Brabant.