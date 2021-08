The San Jose Earthquakes extended their unbeaten streak in Major League Soccer to eight games, with a 0-0 draw against the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps on Friday. The Earthquakes (5-7-7, 22 points) have not lost since June 26, when they were beaten 3-1 by the LA Galaxy. Since their last defeat, the Earthquakes have gone 2-0-6, with five of those games on the road, and they are now just one point away from the last Western Conference playoff position.