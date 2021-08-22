Cancel
Narragansett, RI

'I took a header': Rhode Island man sent tumbling while taking photos during Tropical Storm Henri

By David Bienick
CNN
 5 days ago
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — A Rhode Island man was served a painful reminder of how dangerous tropical storm conditions can be.

John Gonsalves, of Providence, was taking photos of the ocean in Narragansett as Tropical Storm Henri approached southern New England late Sunday morning when things took a bad turn.

Gonsalves was taking cover near a light pole when what appeared to be an electrical box was blown by a strong gust of wind and struck him in the head. The blow to the head sent him falling backward and he landed on the pavement.

"I tried to take cover behind there just to get some photos and a gust must have just taken me out," Gonsalves said. "I took a header, but I think I'm alright."

Gonsalves had some scratches around his left knee, but was otherwise OK.

"Yeah, I took a tumble, but I made it," he said. "I think it's time to pack it up for me. ... I think 10 minutes is enough for me. I'm going to tap out."

Earlier in the day, Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee urged Ocean State residents to stay home until Tropical Storm Henri passed.

McKee also issued a ban on motorcycles and tractor-trailers from state roadways, except those carrying emergency supplies, starting at 11 a.m. Sunday.

