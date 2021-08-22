Special Weather Statement issued for Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; DeKalb; Douglas; Fayette; Henry; North Fulton; Rockdale; South Fulton STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN ROCKDALE, SOUTHERN DEKALB, NORTHERN FAYETTE, SOUTH CENTRAL COBB, DOUGLAS, NORTHWESTERN HENRY, NORTH CENTRAL COWETA, SOUTHWESTERN FULTON AND CLAYTON COUNTIES THROUGH 330 PM EDT At 259 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Belmont to Winston...and moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Atlanta, Douglasville, Decatur, Fayetteville, Conyers, Jonesboro, East Point, Stockbridge, Union City, Forest Park, Riverdale, Villa Rica, College Park, Fairburn, Tyrone, Morrow, Hapeville, Palmetto, Avondale Estates and Lake City. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. MAX HAIL SIZE MAX WIND GUST...40MPH