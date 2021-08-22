Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hickman County, TN

Flood Advisory issued for Hickman by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 01:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. TNC081-240000- /O.EXT.KOHX.FL.Y.0097.000000T0000Z-210825T0000Z/ /CNVT1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 147 AM CDT Mon Aug 23 2021 ...The Flood Advisory is now in effect until tomorrow evening... The Flood Advisory continues for the Duck River At Centerville. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 1:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 20.3 feet and falling. * Action stage is 17.0 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.8 feet this morning. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Flood waters will cover the flood plain along the river. Several roads near the river will be partially covered. In Centerville, Hickman Springs Road and Defeated Creek Road will be affected. Leatherwood Road between Shady Grove and Primm Springs near Tottys Bend will also be affected. Target Area: Hickman The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Duck River At Centerville affecting Hickman County.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
County
Hickman County, TN
City
Primm Springs, TN
City
Centerville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Plain#Hickman Springs Road#Tottys Bend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy