Special Weather Statement issued for Grant, Hot Spring by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant; Hot Spring A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Grant and east central Hot Spring Counties through 215 PM CDT At 159 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Poyen, or 11 miles west of Sheridan, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Prattsville... Poyen Jenkins Ferry State Park... Thiel Dogwood... Buie Fenter MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH