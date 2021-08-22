Girl Scouts of Cranford distinguish themselves through service
CRANFORD, NJ — Six Girl Scouts of Cranford have been honored with the Distinguished Girl Scout Service Award for their dedication to the organization. The 2021 Distinguished Girl Scout Service Award recipients are Rachael Durant, Lasairfhiona “Fiona” Iosso, Julia Love, Genevieve Marchesi, Erin Miklencic and Amanda Newport. Each received a $300 scholarship from Girl Scouts of Cranford Service Unit 48, in recognition of their achievement.unionnewsdaily.com
