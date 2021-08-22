Cancel
5 Pool Workouts to Do When It's Hotter Than Hell

 5 days ago
It’s tempting to view a backyard swimming pool solely as a place to float with a beer in hand (might we suggest one of these stellar summer brews), but even the smallest backyard varieties can provide challenging pool workouts for both serious and recreational swimmers.

A lot of exercises you do on land can be performed in the water. The movements become more challenging because the water resistance—while being less stressful on the joints—puts more force against your body to work against.

Competitive swimmers often turn to dryland training—traditional conditioning and weight room work performed out of the water to complement their swim training. That provides a change of pace and a respite from the water. But for athletes who don’t swim for training purposes, the water can provide similar benefits in terms of breaking the monotony of the gym and complementing traditional strength and cardio training.

Here are five pool workouts perfect for a heat wave.

5 Killer Pool Workouts That Aren’t Just Swimming

Workout No.1

How to do it: Repeat until you reach 20 minutes total for the workout.

A. Knee Hug x 10 each side

How to do it: Standing in chest-deep water, lift your right knee to your chest and grab below your knee with both hands. Pull your right knee as close to your chest as you can as you squeeze your left glute. Return to standing and repeat on the other side, alternating each rep.

B. Lateral Lunge x 10 each side

How to do it: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Step out to the right, keeping your toes pointed straight ahead and feet flat. Squat by sitting back and down onto your right leg. Squat as low as possible, keeping your left leg straight and holding the position for two seconds.

C. Wall Kicks x 30 sec.-5 min.

How to do it: These might produce a flashback to childhood swim lessons, Grab the gutter or wall with both hands, your body flat against the surface of the water. Begin with 30 seconds of moderate kicking. Be sure to point your toes and flex the ankles. The kick should be at the surface of the water. Alternate between 30 seconds of moderate kicking and 30 seconds of sprinting, building up to 5 minutes. For a greater challenge, place your face in the water for 10-second intervals.

D. Bobs x 20 or as many reps as possible in 1 minute

How to do it: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart in the shallow end (water should be 3- to 4-feet deep). The taller you are, the deeper you’ll need to wade. Lower your hips back and down until your thighs are parallel to the bottom of the pool—back straight, core engaged. Jump, exploding from the ankles and quads. Land in the starting position. This is the same mechanics as a squat jump on land.

E. Pool Pushups

How to do it: Stand facing the edge of the pool with your hands on the wall with hands shoulder-width apart. The water should be deep enough that your feet are not touching the ground. If you’re in a shallow pool, bend your knees so you’re not touching. Push off the wall and ascend vertically out of the pool for a set of 20 or as many reps as possible in one minute.

Submerge to cool off for a 30-second break.

Workout No.2

How to do it: Repeat until you reach 20 minutes total for the workout.

  • Swim x 100 yards
  • Pillar March x 30 seconds, work up to 1 minute: From standing, lift the knee and foot of one leg as you lift the opposite arm. Drive your foot to the bottom of the pool as you lift your opposite foot and knee and the other arm. You can remain in the same standing position or move across the pool.
  • Lateral Lunge x 10 each side
  • Bobs x 20
  • Swim x 100 yards
  • Pool pushups x 20 or as many reps as possible in one minute

Submerge to cool off for a 30-second break.

Workout No.3

How to do it: Repeat until you reach 20 minutes total for the workout.

  • Knee Hug x 10 each side
  • Pool Pushups x 20 or as many reps as possible in one minute
  • Lateral Lunge x 10 each side
  • Dips x 20: Position yourself with your back to the wall, gripping the edge. Lower yourself slowly and push back up in a controlled manner.
  • Bobs x 20
  • Split Squats x 10 each side: Step out into a lunge. Lower your hips by squatting back and down. Without letting your back knee touch the bottom of the pool, drive your weight back up with the front leg.

Submerge to cool off for a 30-second break.

Workout No.4

How to do it: Repeat until you reach 20 minutes total for workout.

  • Pillar March x 1 minute
  • Lateral Lunge x 10 on each side
  • Swim x 100 yards or 2 minutes of wall kicks
  • Pool pushups x 20 or as many reps as possible in one minute
  • Split Squats x 10 each side.
  • Dips x 20

Submerge to cool off for a 30-second break.

Workout No.5

How to do it: If you’re a more advanced athlete, extend the distances of both the swim and run. Be sure not to run on the pool deck. This workout will build cardio endurance. Plus, even though running does not typically follow swimming in a triathlon (other than running to the transition area), such back-to-back training and transition work is good preparation for multisport competition.

  • Swim 100 yards, then exit pool
  • Put on sneakers and run half a mile
  • Kick off your shoes and get back in the water to repeat the next round

Repeat three times

Pete Williams is a NASM certified personal trainer and the author or co-author of several books on performance and training.

