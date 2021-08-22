Tune In to Megan Thee Stallion’s New Freestyle

The President of the Hot Girl’s, turned to IG to ask fans how she can take out her locs with the comment “At this point the locs are real… please help (My hair getting long af tho 😛 @mielleorganics )” She goes on to state in a video to her over 24 million followers that she was really excited to get her locs, praising her newest look saying “My hair been growing and glowing, yes natural hair journey!” and then she jokingly condemns her hairstylist Kellon Deryck “Why this boy don’t know how to take these locs out? Asking him indirectly in the short video clip, “why you let me get this hairstyle and you don’t know how to take it out? […] I’m tired, Kellon. Go get on YouTube. Figure it out. Somebody help him. Y’all go tag Kellon. Help him figure out how to uninstall these locs!”