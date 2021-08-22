Robert Irvine Thinks This Recurring Issue On Restaurant: Impossible Is 'Crazy'

Who would have predicted a flour shortage in the early days of the pandemic-induced lockdown? Paper towels? Sure. Toilet paper? It's a necessity. But flour? But there we were, following one-way signs up and down grocery store aisles in search of the elusive pouch of Gold Medal. Theories abound as to why we rushed to stock our pantries with baking goods. A report in The Atlantic suggests when the corner coffee shop closed, we realized we'd have to make our own muffins. Or maybe it was the time. Endless hours with little to do, so why not make bread?