Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Robert Irvine Thinks This Recurring Issue On Restaurant: Impossible Is 'Crazy'

By Gina LaVecchia Ragone
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We've all seen the depressing stories on "Restaurant: Impossible:" tired-looking dining rooms, dirty kitchens, apathetic staff, and debt-stricken owners ready to throw in the towel. By the time Robert Irvine and his team show up to try to save a restaurant, it's usually on the brink of closing. In fact, according to Business Insider, the "Restaurant: Impossible" team will only take on a restaurant "mission" if there's "100% chance of imminent failure."

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

60K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Irvine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Food Drink#Business Insider#Cornell University#Michigan State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Wendy's Is Revamping Its Fries Yet Again

When it comes to being a superstar in the fast-food industry, no matter how amazing your burger is nor how life-changing your chicken sandwich, there's one supporting player that can make or break your fast food game: the not-so-humble french fry. Okay, so cult favorite In-N-Out manages to get by with mediocre fries, but there's little doubt that McDonald's and Five Guys would have come quite as far as they have without putting out a superior fried potato product.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why Baking Is So Popular In The US, According To Duff Goldman

Who would have predicted a flour shortage in the early days of the pandemic-induced lockdown? Paper towels? Sure. Toilet paper? It's a necessity. But flour? But there we were, following one-way signs up and down grocery store aisles in search of the elusive pouch of Gold Medal. Theories abound as to why we rushed to stock our pantries with baking goods. A report in The Atlantic suggests when the corner coffee shop closed, we realized we'd have to make our own muffins. Or maybe it was the time. Endless hours with little to do, so why not make bread?
TV ShowsPosted by
Mashed

Robert Irvine Just Shared Some Big News Fans Will Love

What the world needs now is another daytime talk show. Okay, maybe not. Ready or not, the world might be getting another talk show, from the host who begs the question, "Can a camera add 10 pounds to a bicep?" Everyone's favorite British chef on the Food Network (only because Gordon Ramsay is on Fox) went on Twitter August 26 to tease fans with the notion that "The Robert Irvine Show" may be coming back.
TV SeriesPosted by
Mashed

Where Food Network Fans Think BBQ Brawl Falls Flat

If you're a fan of barbecue, you've probably already come across the popular Food Network show, "BBQ Brawl." According to TV Guide, the show's first episode was launched in 2019 and features skilled pitmasters that engage in fierce battles, as they cook up delicious meat dishes. They're coached by experienced chefs such as Bobby Flay and Michael Symon. In the show's second edition, former NFL star and Food Network personality Eddie Jackson joined the team.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Cheese Cravings Are So Powerful

Cheese may as well be its own food group. This versatile product can be eaten raw, melty, crumbling, toasted, crispy, and even used as a seasoning. With so many different kinds of cheese, it's no surprise that people crave this dairy (and sometimes even non-dairy) food. It's not just the taste, however, that causes these cravings. So, we turned to holistic health and nutrition expert Piper Gibson to help us understand the science behind these powerfully cheesy cravings.
TV Serieswnypapers.com

Robert Irvine returns with new season of 'Dinner: Impossible'

Catch-up and stream previous episodes on discovery+. World-class chef and host of the long-running hit series “Restaurant: Impossible,” Robert Irvine returns with a new season of “Dinner: Impossible,” premiering Tuesday, Oct. 5 (10 p.m. ET/PT), on Food Network. Back with new episodes of the fan-favorite series, “Dinner: Impossible” combines action-packed...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Duff Goldman Became A Baker

Baking legend Duff Goldman has lived an interesting life for sure. He started experimenting in the kitchen when he was just four years old (via the Culinary Institute of America.) He was inspired by his great-grandmother, who was herself a baker. Goldman then entered the food industry when he was a teenager, holding down gigs in fast food eateries and learning on the job. Additionally, he greatly benefited from working alongside renowned chef Cindy Wolf from Savannah restaurant while he was studying at the University of Maryland.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

These Are Duff Goldman's Biggest Culinary Influences

Duff Goldman is a legend worth looking up to. The celebrity chef began his journey in the food industry as a McDonald's fry cook in the 1980s when he was a student and is now one of the most popular bakers around. According to his official website, Goldman started experimenting with baking while working at Savannah, a Baltimore restaurant owned by chef Cindy Wolf. Per The Baltimore Sun, it was during this time that the Charm City Cakes owner realized he did not want to rush the cooking process.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Strange Thing Guy Fieri Does To Every DDD Restaurant He Visits

You don't have to be a resident of Flavortown to know who Guy Fieri is. The spikey-haired restauranteur has been a staple on the Food Network since he won "Next Food Network Star" in 2006, and a year later his hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" premiered (via Guy Fieri's website). The program colloquially known as DDD has put the spotlight on more than 1,275 restaurants around the world that serve up all kinds of food from classic diner fare to unique, international cuisine (via Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives Locations).
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

Does Restaurant Impossible Have A Therapist On Set?

It's no secret that the restaurant business is difficult and risky, as "Restaurant: Impossible" demonstrates with each episode. According to Food Network Gossip, "Restaurant: Impossible" has been running since 2011. The website documented the status of every single one of the 191 restaurants featured on the show, with 108 restaurants having closed, 3 restaurants having been sold, and 80 still open with the same owners. The show is focused around helping struggling restaurants fix their operations and get their act together over the course of only two days, utilizing a limited budget.
TV SeriesPosted by
Mashed

The Type Of Show Food Network Is Missing, According To Fans

When culinary competitions fill nighttime programming and shows like "The Pioneer Woman" fill the daytime airwaves, it can seem like the Food Network has a bevy of food television programs. Although well known celebrity chefs are on the screen, a few foodies on Reddit believe that one type of series is missing from that programming list. As more and more people look to rediscover family traditions and recipes, viewers feel it's time to bring the octogenarians to the table.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason So Many Restaurants Fail, According To Wolfgang Puck

Many foodies have, at some point in their lives, dreamt of opening their own restaurant. Maybe you're a coffee snob who imagines running a trendy cafe, a backyard pitmaster who wants to open a local barbecue joint, or perhaps a talented baker who can see themselves managing a neighborhood cake shop. No matter the type, theme, or location of your future restaurant, there's one thing for sure: Opening said dining establishment likely won't be easy.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

This Is The Best Restaurant In The World, According To Bobby Flay

There are many things that can lead people to love a restaurant. According to Lightspeed HQ, the key to a great restaurant experience can include "friendly, personalized service, consistently great food, a memorable atmosphere, [and] efficient customer service." Gordon Ramsay somewhat agrees, telling the Future of Business and Tech that "A great restaurant will recognize locals instantly, understand how much time they have to dine in that restaurant and then, for me, it's all about the attention to detail — the specials to the cocktails to the lighting to the music to the seating arrangements."
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

What It's Really Like To Be A Guest On Restaurant: Impossible

Everybody likes a show that focuses on the underdogs, rooting for them as they figure out ways to overcome a series of roadblocks and challenges. "Restaurant: Impossible," has been successfully doing exactly that since 2011. Although it was canceled in 2016, it came back in 2019. Throughout its history, the show has been ambitious in its approach: celebrity chef Robert Irvine (above) and his team work with a failing business to relaunch the eatery in just two days on a budget of $10,000.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

24% Agree This Chain Restaurant Has The Worst Eggs

For all of our egg heads out there, we know the importance of getting your protein and having it taste good, too. We also know the options out there are not exactly Michelin-star-worthy. After all, the debate about eggs in our favorite fast-food joints and whether or not they're, you know, actually eggs, has been ongoing seemingly forever (via Business Insider).
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Couple in a Restaurant Was Embarrassed to Take Leftovers with Them

Each Thursday night, a couple would go to their favorite restaurant and enjoy a meal together. The food was always amazing, and they usually ate everything on their plates. One evening, they decided to really treat themselves, and they ordered the largest meal on the menu. A large order of sticky and tender ribs, a big side of curly fries, and a stack of crispy onions rings!
Restaurantsmashed.com

The Real Reason McDonald's Discontinued Their Grilled Chicken

There's no denying the fact that McDonald's is the patriarch of fast food chains. However, that doesn't mean the hamburger joint hasn't suffered through its fair share of hard times. Like many restaurants and businesses in 2020, McDonald's sales plummeted because of the pandemic, causing the franchise to reevaluate its menu (via Business Insider). McDonald's vice president of operations, Bill Garrett, told Business Insider that the chain would be dropping a handful of their offerings — including salads, buttermilk crispy chicken tenders, and grilled chicken sandwiches — in order to "simplify" the menu and focus on the "most popular choices." In the same statement, Garrett also said that the reduced menu would make things easier on the staff who are working during the challenges of the COVID-19 outbreak. This probably explains why the grilled chicken sandwich has yet to return to the Golden Arches despite indoor dining reopening and people eating out more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy