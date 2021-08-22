Cancel
2021-22 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Emmys, The Grammys, The Oscars & More

By Tom Tapp and Erik Pedersen
Deadline
 5 days ago
There is a glut of great TV, movies and music to celebrate in 2021.

But it’s been a bumpy ride for awards shows, with many canceled, moved or modified in 2020 as the pandemic waxed and waned. In 2021, the schedule seems a little more steady and awards organizations a little more savvy.

The fall and winter months could prove challenging for red carpet and ballroom events where crowds gather in confined spaces. Then again, many organizations have contingency plans baked into their event preparation.

One group that’s had an extra-turbulent year is the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hosts the Golden Globes . NBC in May canceled the 2022 show amid the HFPA’s many controversies and lack of action.

Here is Deadline’s list of event and nomination dates. Check back for updates.

2021-22 AWARDS SEASON CALENDAR

September

11-12: Creative Arts Emmys ( nominations here )

12: MTV Video Music Awards ( nominations here )

19: Primetime Emmy Awards ( nominations here )

26: Tony Awards ( nominations here )

October

21: Gotham Awards nominations

November

11: AFI Life Achievement Award: Julie Andrews

15: IDA Documentary Awards nominations

18: American Cinematheque Award ceremony

21: American Music Awards

29: Gotham Awards

30: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

December

6: Critics Choice Awards TV nominations

10: PGA Awards documentary film nominations (Producers Guild of America)

13: Critics Choice Awards Film nominations

21: Annie Awards nominations (ASIFA/Hollywood, for animation)

21: Oscars shortlists announcement

January

9: Critics Choice Awards

11: National Board of Review Awards

12: SAG Awards nominations (Screen Actors Guild)

13: PGA Awards TV nominations (sports, children’s & shortform)

15: Governors Awards

17: VES Awards nominations (Visual Effects Society)

21: DGA Awards nominations (TV/commercials)

24: ADG Awards nominations (Art Directors Guild)

25: CAS Awards nominations (Cinema Audio Society)

26: DGA Awards nominations (documentaries)

27: PGA Awards Film & TV nominations (specials, streamed & TV movies)

27: DGA Awards nominations (feature films)

31: Grammy Awards (nominations date TBA)

February

5: IDA Documentary Awards

8: Oscar nominations

26: PGA Awards

26: Annie Awards

26: ACE Eddie Awards (American Cinema Editors)

27: SAG Awards

March

5: Spirit Awards

5: Art Directors Guild Awards

8: VES Awards (Visual Effects Society)

12: DGA Awards (Directors Guild of America)

13: BAFTA Film Awards

19: CAS Awards (Cinema Audio Society)

27: Oscars

TBA

AARP Movies for Grownups Awards
AACTA Awards (Australian Academy of Film & Television)
Artios Awards (Casting Society of America)
ASC Awards (American Society of Cinematographers)
CDG Awards (Costume Designers Guild)
Cesar Awards (France’s Academy of Cinema Arts & Techniques)
GLAAD Media Awards
Golden Reel Awards (Motion Picture Sound Editors)
Kids Choice Awards
Make-Up & Hair Styling Guild Awards
WGA Awards (Writers Guild of America)

