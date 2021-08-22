‘It’s easier to conquer than govern’: Tom Mockaitis, professor of history at DePaul University

Perhaps one reason the United States failed to create a functioning government in Afghanistan is that it tried to force woke ideology on the Afghan people at gunpoint. The U.S. government was determined to export American notions of “gender equity” to a culture in which the concept is utterly foreign. This was more than just basic decency, such as trying to ensure that girls can go to school rather than being forced into a lifetime of sex slavery. Instead, it involved at least $787 million in U.S. funds spent over there (as of March) for “gender programs.” This, even though (according to Richard Hanania of the Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology) “there is no Dari or Pashto word for the terms ‘gender’ and ‘gender equality.’”