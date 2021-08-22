Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salinas, CA

Central Coast hospitals see steady flow of COVID-19 patients amid push for booster shot for immunocompromised

By Max Tarlton
Posted by 
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 5 days ago

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) With new evidence that vaccines lose effectiveness over time and antibodies from the virus wane after a couple of months, health experts are recommending COVID-19 booster shots for people who are fully vaccinated.

"If you did get the mRNA vaccine and it's recommended to get the booster you should stick with the same product if at all possible," said Dr. Martha Blum, Medical Director and Infection Prevention at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula.

Montage Health said hospitalizations have been steady.

"Unfortunately at Community Hospital, we still have a number of people being admitted with symptomatic COVID," Blum said. "We're having one or two people coming in to be admitted to the hospital every day for the last week or so."

At Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital, they've opened a second COVID-19 unit.

Patients, they say, are getting younger and younger, with more in their 20s, 30s and 40s.

"Generally what we're finding, all the people that are hospitalized, about 90% of the people hospitalized have not received the vaccine," said Melissa Deen, Infection Prevention Manager at Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System.

Doctors are recommending unvaccinated people who've had COVID-19 to get the shot to boost their protection after the antibodies wane.

"Anyone who has been previously sick with COVID, whether it's last year, or if it's been over 90 days we recommend they get a vaccine," Deen said.

For people who are wanting added protection with other vaccines, doctors say it's best to just wait for the booster.

"We do not recommend mixing vaccines," Deen said. "There has been no language from the CDC or FDA to allow individuals to mix those so if you had Pfizer do you booster with Pfizer if you've had Moderna do your booster with Moderna."

Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital will be hosting a clinic later on this fall where people will be able to get their flu shot and COVID-19 booster shot at the same time.

The post Central Coast hospitals see steady flow of COVID-19 patients amid push for booster shot for immunocompromised appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
2K+
Followers
751
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Monterey, CA
Coronavirus
City
Salinas, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Monterey, CA
Health
Local
California Coronavirus
City
Monterey, CA
Salinas, CA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Coast#Cdc#Covid 19#Montage Health#Covid#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
San Juan Bautista, CAPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

A small family-owned farm is using a method that’s conserving water and cutting costs

Believe it or not, the last time the tomatoes, at Miramonte Farms and Nursery, were watered has been about a month. That’s all thanks to a method called dry-farming. The small family-owned farm has been using this method for decades, and the results; less water usage and tomatoes jammed packed with flavor. The post A small family-owned farm is using a method that’s conserving water and cutting costs appeared first on KION546.
California StatePosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

California to require proof of vaccination or negative test for events with more than 1,000 attendees

The California Department of Public of Health says attendees at large events will soon be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event in order to attend. The post California to require proof of vaccination or negative test for events with more than 1,000 attendees appeared first on KION546.
Public HealthPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

Full FDA approval of Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is ‘imminent’, senior federal official says

By Kevin Liptak, Kaitlan Collins and Elizabeth Cohen, CNN Full US Food and Drug Administration approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is “imminent,” a senior federal official told CNN on Friday — but said no date has been mentioned. A person familiar with plan told CNN the decision is expected early next week, and a The post Full FDA approval of Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is ‘imminent’, senior federal official says appeared first on KION546.
Santa Cruz, CAPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

Law enforcement cite Santa Cruz resident over disruptive bike event Saturday

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Law enforcement agencies in Santa Cruz County have cited a 54-year-old Santa Cruz resident, identified as Thomas Laughron by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, for an unsanctioned cycling event that happened on the streets of Santa Cruz on Saturday. The post Law enforcement cite Santa Cruz resident over disruptive bike event Saturday appeared first on KION546.

Comments / 0

Community Policy