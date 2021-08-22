Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Friends like these

FMyLife
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot all friendships were fake just because they came to an end. If she was your friend for many years I doubt it was a "charade". What would be the point of that? What does she gain from that investment of her time and effort? Have you ever sat back and looked at how you treat her or generally behave around her? Maybe she's just had enough of your shit/negativity. Or not. You don't really give any details on why your friendship ended so I'm honestly just making the assumption that it falls on you with how you're claiming the "whole friendship was a charade" and that she's ignoring you. Sounds like a butthurt statement to me and it also sounds like you pissed them off and are refusing to take accountability. Maybe ask her what was actually bothering her and offer to work on it instead of accusing her of only pretending to be your friend - because that's pretty immature.

www.fmylife.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friends Like These#Friendship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Relationshipskyma.com

Feeling detached from your friends? Here’s how to change that post-pandemic

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) — After more than 1.5 years of isolation, some people are starting to reconnect with friends they haven’t seen in a long time. That pandemic pause may have put friendships under strain, but there are healthy ways to press reset, Montreal-based clinical psychologist Anna Maria Tosco told CTV’s Your Morning on Wednesday.
RelationshipsNautilus

Why You May Have More Friends Than Your Friends Do

There’s a rude charm to the title, “Why Your Friends Have More Friends Than You.” It’s catchy, like the title of an antagonistic explainer: Here are the causes of your lackluster social life. It sounds more like a New York Times op-ed than an academic paper. But in fact, “Why Your Friends Have More Friends Than You” is a 1991 paper from Scott Feld published in the American Journal of Sociology. It now has some claim to fame for introducing into popular culture the so-called “friendship paradox,” which researchers have used to detect the early onset of contagious outbreaks and design effective vaccination strategies. New research, published in the Journal of Complex Networks, suggests the paradox is more nuanced than Feld figured it to be.
Diseases & TreatmentsBBC

'It put into perspective who my true friends are'

A man with cancer has discussed his experiences of friendship following his diagnosis, as a new study looks into the issue. Research from the Teenage Cancer Trust showed three quarters of young people found their friendships changed during cancer treatment, while nearly half found some friends stopped contacting them completely.
RelationshipsParents Magazine

How Parents Can Decide Which Friends to Keep and Which to Cut Off

Moving is never fun, but Shefali Shah and her family suddenly had to relocate early in the pandemic because of her husband's job. The actual move happened so fast—one minute she was in Illinois, and the next she was in Maryland—that many friends who missed her Facebook post didn't even know it had occurred. Newly settled in Baltimore, she found herself without a friend circle ... or a friend, period. She wasn't able to meet anyone, and when she did, she didn't feel comfortable talking about safety protocols. "It's such an awkward conversation to have with someone you don't know at all," she says.
Relationship Advicefemalefirst.co.uk

Seven signs you're in a toxic friendship, by Anna Kent

"Your friend will tell you that you need to change." To celebrate the release of her new book, The House of Whispers, author Anna Kent has written a feature for Female First, all about the signs you should look out for if you suspect you might be in a toxic friendship...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Well+Good

Feel Like Your Friend Treats You Like a Therapist? Here Are 3 Boundaries To Create

Friendship is a deeply intimate relationship that doesn’t compare to any other form of human connection. These relationships can be a foundational piece to healing, cultivating community, and, in many ways, they can also feel spiritual—like a tethering of souls between two people who naturally feel connected. When trust, respect, safety, and reciprocity are present, a given friendship can thrive in many ways. But sometimes, a strong level of trust and safety can create a dynamic that's rooted in a lack of boundaries. And for anyone who's ever felt as though their friend treats them like a therapist first and a friend second, creating those boundaries may be key for all parties involved and the health of the friendship in question.
Relationshipsromper.com

Why Making Mom Friends Is Worth It, Even In A Pandemic

This past spring, after a winter spent mostly indoors watching Minion movie after Minion movie, I found myself again on the sidelines of T ball practice, making small talk with other parents. I was amazed by how energized I felt, just chit chatting with people who don’t live in my house. We had family and close friends we’d kept in touch with via text, Marco Polo, zoom happy hours — but I’d missed these moments of casual connection. Even if you’ve got a great mom group chat, it’s not a replacement for the zing of energy that comes from in-person conversation.
Family RelationshipsThrive Global

Importance of Having Family and Friends

The world is selfish, and you can’t deny this truth. And this truth is derived from the people because people make a place worth living. That’s why you have heard this phrase quite often:. My family is my world. Or My friends are my only world!. There are reasons why...
Religionministrymatters.com

Lessons about love from a dying friend

Not long ago my friend F- received a terminal diagnosis. He didn’t know very much about his disease, so he went to the library and checked out a medical book about it. On his way home he stopped by one of those oil change places. The attendant who drove his...
Relationshipsmomtastic.com

I Like To Do The Carpooling So I Can Eavesdrop On My Kids

When my three kids were younger, driving them around with their friends— whether it was to school or to the beach– always meant extra time with them which I loved. However, it als0 meant I needed to pop some Advil because kids seem to ramp it up about one-hundred percent when they are together.
RelationshipsSentinel & Enterprise

Seven reasons to have friends

These qualities are the ones we all wish for in a true friendship. If you have found someone who brings them to your relationship, I wish you a lifetime of mutual support and great times, because you both deserve it. Being a good friend is sometimes challenging, but so worth...
RelationshipsLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Hensley: Talking to strangers can often turn out to be beneficial

A few weeks ago, I wrote about the worrisome decline of friends so many people seem to be experiencing in the aftermath of pandemic-enforced isolation and loneliness. Now, at the other end of the spectrum, an intriguing article from the Atlantic explains the benefits of talking to strangers. A recent...
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

3 Ways Reconnecting With Old Friends Can Help You Grow

Have you ever felt like it was only yesterday that you were running around with your old friends from childhood? Or that you’ve just closed your eyes for a moment, and now your siblings have their own families? When is the last time you saw your parents? Sometimes, we get so focused on our plans and dreams that we don’t realize that we’ve let meaningful relationships slip through our fingers.
Posted by
Jax Hudur

She Killed Her Best Friend Then Moved In With The Victim’s Family

When the Seversons adopted their beloved Karen, they never thought that their beautiful daughter would murder her best friend out of jealousy. She was oblivious to the love that was surrounding her and how much she meant to her family. In her mind, being an adopted child meant that her biological parents never wanted her; she was a reject.
KidsYakima Herald Republic

Dear Penny: Is It Weird That My Daughter Wants Me to Evict Her?

My young adult daughter who is living at home recently showed me instructions on how to legally evict an adult child who refuses to leave. This seemed bizarre, especially since she is the only adult child living here. I asked whether she had actually intended for me to see this,...
Family RelationshipsLowell Sun

Dear Annie: Daughter spreads her wings

DEAR ANNIE: My daughter and her father and I were always close. We talked daily, telling one another about our days. She has three children. We paid for preschool for all of them, bought their clothes and even bought a condo for them to live in while she went to law school. She is our only living child; we were in a position to help, and we were happy to do so.

Comments / 0

Community Policy