Friends like these

Not all friendships were fake just because they came to an end. If she was your friend for many years I doubt it was a "charade". What would be the point of that? What does she gain from that investment of her time and effort? Have you ever sat back and looked at how you treat her or generally behave around her? Maybe she's just had enough of your shit/negativity. Or not. You don't really give any details on why your friendship ended so I'm honestly just making the assumption that it falls on you with how you're claiming the "whole friendship was a charade" and that she's ignoring you. Sounds like a butthurt statement to me and it also sounds like you pissed them off and are refusing to take accountability. Maybe ask her what was actually bothering her and offer to work on it instead of accusing her of only pretending to be your friend - because that's pretty immature.