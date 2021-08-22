Elderly woman found dead after suspicious fire in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — An elderly woman was found dead inside of a home after a suspicious fire on Sunday, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

7:38 p.m. update:

Daytona Beach police confirmed an elderly woman was found dead on the ground of a home after firefighters put out the flames inside of a home on Cannon Street at around 1 p.m.

Police said they were called to the home for a “reported physical disturbance.”

Officers said a caller told dispatchers that a man who lives at that residence was attacking an elderly woman.

Police said they arrived within minutes and found a man walking southbound away from the home on Cannon Street.

Officers also smelled smoke coming from the home and found heavy flames inside which required a response from the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

Police said they have not made a positive identification of the victim.

The man found walking away from the home is now in police custody and being questioned by investigators, officers said.

No arrest has been made and the investigation at the home continues.

Original report:

A death investigation is underway after a person was found dead after a fire in Daytona Beach.

Firefighters said the residential structure fire is considered suspicious.

Police are investigating the fire as an active crime scene.

No other details were released.

