Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

Pregnancy during the pandemic

By Veronica Morley, 23ABC
Posted by 
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UHlA5_0bZbrZ9C00

It’s been more than a year since the COVID-19 virus made its way into headlines and into our lives.

During that time, we’ve learned a lot about the virus, but there’s still much we don’t know. With that in mind, many expecting mothers may be scared about the question: What if I get it?

“It was kinda a weird environment in the delivery ward because it was very quiet. Everyone was just in their rooms not being able to move around,” said new mother, Julia Marquez.

Marquez became pregnant early on in the pandemic, so her entire experience as a first-time expecting mother was shadowed by COVID-19 protocols. While she’s happy to have a healthy baby girl now, she was worried during her pregnancy of missing out on experiences most first-time mothers look forward to, a feeling not lost on other first-time mothers.

“As far as like doctors appointments, my husband wasn’t allowed in any of them except for our 20-week anatomy scan where you can tell if it's a boy or a girl,” said first-time mother Sarena Hess.

Hess said while she’s happy to have a healthy new baby, she feels a sense of loss because she knows her experience with her first pregnancy was muddled with lockdowns, lonely doctors visits, and questions.

“I think for me going through the pandemic while pregnant,” she said. “It was just really scary with all the unknowns.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — between January 2020 to August 2021 — there have been over 107,000 pregnant women in the U.S. who have come down with COVID-19 during their pregnancy.

So what are some of the dangers of getting COVID-19 during your pregnancy?

The CDC has reported that out of 107,532 women in the U.S. who’ve contracted COVID-19 while pregnant, 128 have died.

“There is an increased risk in mother to get COVID-19 pneumonia and get worse, number one, number two — pre-term birth,” said Dr. Jigisha Upadhyaya, OBGYN and Department Chief at Mercy Southwest Hospital in Bakersfield. “To save the mom, we have to deliver the baby because it reduces the strain on the heart and the lungs.”

Hospital officials with Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals said they’re seeing more and more delivering mothers positive for the virus. Dr. Upadhyaya said in her experience during this most recent wave of COVID-19 cases, she’s delivered infants to at least four or five COVID-positive mothers.

For Hess, she said during the pandemic, it wasn’t a matter of if she would get COVID-19, but when.

“What I saw was if it’s so easily contagious, you’re probably going to get it,” she said.

Hess found herself testing positive for the virus late in her pregnancy. She said she tested positive at 38 weeks and had mild symptoms. While she tried to remain calm and positive throughout the experience, she admits she was left with questions about what this meant for her and her baby.

“I think my main concern, like is she going to be okay. Is my baby going to be okay,” she said.

Dr. Stacey L. Schultz-Cherry , PhD. and Infectious Diseases expert with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, says unlike blood-borne viruses like Zika, COVID-19 is unable to pass through the placental wall.

MORE: Watch an in-depth interview with Dr. Stacey L. Schultz-Cherry about viruses and fetuses.

INTERVIEW: Pregnancy during the pandemic

“Currently there is no evidence that that virus can go from the mom, through the placenta, and into the baby,” Dr. Schultz-Cherry said. “We know the placenta is made up of very specialized cells and one thing those cells seek to do is make a lot of very important responses that basically block viruses.”

She says in fact, mothers who had COVID-19 two to four weeks before giving birth, will likely transfer their antibodies to their fetus. The same goes for mothers who get the vaccine during pregnancy or while breastfeeding

“When I got [the COVID-19 vaccine], they were still saying they weren’t really sure how it’d affect breastfeeding and the baby,” Marquez said. “But after talking to my doctor we just decided it was probably the best decision and maybe she would even get some of the antibodies.”

While there is still a lot to learn about how this virus impacts pregnancy and infants.. one thing all health experts can agree on is that as long as a COVID-positive mother follows the precautions like washing hands and wearing a mask, the likelihood of passing COVID-19 onto their infant is extremely low. In fact, Dr. Upadhyaya says out of all the deliveries she’s done for COVID-positive mothers, so far none of the infants tested positive.

Studies on pregnancy and COVID-19:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
938K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Health
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Pandemic#Cdc#Mercy Southwest Hospital#Dignity Health Mercy#Memorial Hospitals#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Florida Statewfla.com

7 fully vaccinated Florida COVID-19 patients die in what doctors say is extremely rare situation

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Patricia Seemann runs her own medical practice in St. Cloud, providing health care services to homebound patients. She said, up until two weeks ago, she was able to successfully treat every patient who contracted COVID-19. But, since then, she said seven fully vaccinated patients died from complications, such as pneumonia or stroke, caused by the virus.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public HealthWWLP 22News

Unborn Twins Die from COVID-19

(KWKT) – A Texas mother was infected with COVID-19 while pregnant. She recovered, but her babies did not. Vaccination information is confidential, so we do not know whether the mother was vaccinated. Any kind of sickness can put extra strain and stress on the mother. “Fever, difficulty breathing, all of...
Minnesota StateInternational Business Times

57 Fully Vaccinated People Die Of COVID-19 In Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday said the state has recorded 57 deaths among fully vaccinated people amid the surge in infections from the COVID-19 Delta variant. In its weekly update, the department confirmed close to 5,600 breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the state, which is 0.19% of all fully vaccinated individuals in the state. There have also been 514 breakthrough cases that resulted in hospitalization, which accounts for 0.017%; while the number of deaths equal to 0.002% of the vaccinated population.
Tampa, FLCleveland News - Fox 8

New COVID-19 symptom emerging, doctors say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s a new COVID-19 symptom, doctors say, they’re seeing in patients. An earache. This symptom, according to experts, is now being reported more and more by those who end up testing positive. With new emerging variants doctors all over the world are reporting the symptoms of...
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

Those Dying Post-Vaccine: Where Are The Autopsies?

Note: Dr. Orient is executive director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, AAPS. In this age of supposed scientific medicine and a pandemic, we are relying on death certificates for statistics on the cause of death, even though they are known to be extremely unreliable. Thousands of healthy...
KidsNPR

As Children's COVID Cases Surge, There's Another Virus On The Rise

Early versions of COVID-19 largely spared children but the delta variant proved to be much less discriminating, and has led to more child hospitalizations. Now, health care workers on the front lines say there is another frightening prospect looming: a surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.
Women's HealthWXIA 11 Alive

Mother, COVID nurse dies from rare condition during childbirth

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Tony Plunkett said he wanted people to remember his wife's story, not remember her as a statistic. Doreen and Tony were married for 12 years, sharing TikTok videos, laughs and conversation. 2020 tested the Plunkett family. Doreen pursued a career as a traveling nurse, which took...
RelationshipsPosted by
KRMG

Though young and healthy, unvaccinated father dies of COVID

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — Healthy and in their 30s, Christina and Josh Tidmore figured they were low-risk for COVID-19. With conflicting viewpoints about whether to get vaccinated against the virus filling their social media feeds and social circles, they decided to wait. On July 20, Josh came home from...

Comments / 1

Community Policy