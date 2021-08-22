Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

10 Perfect Gifts For Your Favorite Uncle

By Loren Cecil
Posted by 
SPY
SPY
 5 days ago

Everyone has that one wacky, lovable uncle who’s notoriously hard to shop for. You want to get them something they’ll really love, that’s thoughtful and personalized to their interests, but you can quickly run out of ideas when it comes to gifts for uncles.

Whether your uncle likes beer , travel, music or baseball, there are some unique gifts out there that he’ll definitely appreciate. These ideas can show how well you know him and how much thought you put into finding him the perfect thing, without breaking the bank or actually taking up too much of your time. Some are functional while others are more silly or nostalgic, but all of them will surely make you the favorite niece or nephew in his life.

Stop stressing about what to get your dad’s brother or your aunt’s husband for the next holiday or occasion and scroll down to pick one of the perfect gifts for uncles.

1. Personalized Beer Can Glass

FOR THE HOME BREWER

Not only can you choose the text on these custom beer glasses, but you can also choose the beer-themed design that you find most fitting. It’s the perfect gift for uncles who like to brew their own beer, or just to elevate and personalize their drinking experience if they really love to wind down with a cold one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jLvkB_0bZbrYGT00


Buy: Personalized Beer Can Glass $10.95

2. Standing Desk Balance Board

FOR THE FIT UNCLE

For uncles who are constantly buying the new hip thing to keep them fit, this gift for uncles will be greatly appreciated. They have probably already switched from sitting to a standing desk for work, so help them take it to the next level with this balance board. It allows them to work on their balance and keep their body in motion throughout the entire workday while still allowing them to focus on the task at hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ocg1G_0bZbrYGT00


Buy: Standing Desk Balance Board $150.00

3. 50 States, 5,000 Ideas

BEST FOR THE ROAD TRIPPER

This richly illustrated paperback book by National Geographic shows you the best travel experiences in every state. It’s a fun, thoughtful gift for uncles who love to road trip or just explore the good old USA. Help them plan their next adventure by getting them this book.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OLaVb_0bZbrYGT00

Buy: 50 States, 5,000 Ideas $13.06

4. Custom Uncle Socks

FOR THE SILLY UNCLE

If you have an uncle who really loves being an uncle, he’ll probably really love these socks. They’re actually pretty stylish and cozy, and you can have them personalized with your uncle’s name. You can even choose the color you think he’d like best.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NQfMY_0bZbrYGT00


Buy: Custom Uncle Socks $14.73

5. 7-Piece All-In-One Gardening Set

FOR THE GARDENER

For a more functional gift for uncles idea, consider this gardening set for an uncle who loves to spend time tending to his plants. It includes everything they’ll need to maintain a flourishing garden, like a weeding fork, weeder, trowel, transplanter, cultivator and a folding stool to keep them comfortable. It’s also affordable and gets great reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EPSje_0bZbrYGT00

Buy: 7-Piece All-In-One Gardening Set $36.99

6. Custom Travel Photo Coasters

FOR THE WORLD TRAVELER

This set of marble coasters can be customized with photos of your uncle’s favorite cities, all over the world. Maybe you’ve traveled places together and share memories that he’d like to be reminded of, or he has special attachments to certain destinations. You can choose if you want to include captions. It’s a special and useful gift for uncles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XVXnl_0bZbrYGT00


Buy: Custom Travel Photo Coasters $65.00

7. COMISO Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers

FOR THE SHOWER SINGER

Everyone could benefit from a waterproof speaker, whether they want to use it by the pool or to belt out their favorite songs in the shower. It’s a versatile gift that will bring your uncle joy and encourage him to sing his heart out along with the music he loves. This one is affordable, good quality and gets tons of five-star reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=448ShR_0bZbrYGT00

Buy: COMISO Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers $39.99

8. Signature Series Table Top Charcoal Grill/Side Firebox

FOR THE GRILL MASTER

If you have an uncle who loves to grill but lives in a climate where that’s not always possible, or just doesn’t have the space for a full-size grill, he’ll love this tabletop charcoal option. It’s portable, gets great reviews, and can also be easily attached to an existing Dyna-Glo Signature Series barrel grill for horizontal smoking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SNqN7_0bZbrYGT00


Buy: Signature Series Table Top Charcoal Grill/Side Firebox $86.95

9. New York Times Custom Baseball Book

FOR THE BASEBALL LOVER

Do you have some great memories of your uncle taking you to baseball games as a kid? If so, this is a wonderful gift for uncles. It’s a book that traces the history of their favorite team through beautifully reprinted coverage from the New York Times. They’ll enjoy looking through it when they’re feeling nostalgic and keeping it on display.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Evo0J_0bZbrYGT00


Buy: New York Times Custom Baseball Book $72

10. Crocs

FOR THE STEREOTYPICAL UNCLE

I don’t know about you, but when I picture a classic uncle, I picture them in Crocs. Since they’re actually trendy these days, delight your uncle with a brand new pair in their color of choice. They’re versatile, comfortable, and you don’t even have to be embarrassed to be seen with him wearing them anymore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Foke_0bZbrYGT00

Buy: Crocs $49.99

Comments / 0

SPY

SPY

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Perfect Gift#Baseball Games#Beer#Design#National Geographic#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
RecipesWALA-TV FOX10

How to Make a Cake from Scratch as Delicious as Your Favorite Bakery

A freshly baked cake smothered in frosting makes an irresistible homemade dessert. Intimidated? Start here. Whether you need a birthday cake for someone special or an over-the-top holiday cake, we'll teach you how to bake a cake that's moist and mouthwatering every time. We'll even show you how to frost a cake so it looks picture perfect.
ShoppingThrillist

30 Gifts Your Host Will Actually Be Excited To Receive

Candle or boring bottle of vino? Yeah, no thanks. So you’re heading to a friend or family member’s house for dinner. Or maybe a barbecue, birthday party, or much anticipated post-vax reunion. Once you’ve tackled the whole “what to wear after a year-and-change spent in pajamas” thing, may we suggest diverting your attention to what to give your host? You know you can’t show up empty-handed, but a bottle of wine just isn’t going to cut it for that epic cookout. That’s why we scoured the internet high and low for fun, unique gifts to thank the kind folks feeding your stomachs and your Zoom-less souls.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

The Best Decorative Books for Coffee Tables

It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a book worm in possession of a living space, enjoys displaying their passion for literature. After all, there are so many ways to show you’re a nerd for the written word. You can personalize furniture, accessorize a cute tote bag, or get very creative with book pages. Our whole host of Book Fetish posts are dedicated to this desire to celebrate our collective bookishness. It’s just wonderful, right? Well, I’ve got some more bookish goodness for you, and it has to do with decorative books for coffee tables!
Kidsromper.com

If Your Kid Likes Skateboards They'll Love These Free Coloring Pages

Once they’re interested in something, kids tend to live and breathe it and immerse themselves in it as much as possible (until the next thing comes along, at least). If that all-encompassing interest is skateboarding for your kid, then you have to print out these skateboard coloring pages for them. Not only will they help keep your child busy with their new favorite thing, but it won’t cost you a penny since they’re totally free.
Musichappymag.tv

Happy Mag’s Perfect Father’s Day Gift Guide

Get in the good books this Father’s Day. Read on for a list of gift ideas that are sure to bring some joy to your special dad. No doubt you killed it on Mother’s Day this year, so how about showing the same love to your dad? In the past, we’ve all been guilty of phoning it in with socks and jocks on Father’s Day, but here’s the good news: it doesn’t have to be this way!
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Boyfriend Dungeon: Best Gifts To Give Your Favorites | Gift Guide

Boyfriend Dungeon is a dungeon-crawler where you build up relationships with your weapons. Weapons aren’t just weapons — they’re people you date outside of dungeons, and to build up your relationship faster, you’ll want to give gifts. Everyone has different tastes when it comes to gifts, so selecting the best possible gifts will give you a better boost to your relationship. Just so you don’t give your favorite characters their most disliked gifts, we’ve put together a list of everyone’s preferences. Each character can reject, like, or love a gift — and there are breakdown for each character, listing what they love (or like, or dislike) most.
LifestylePosted by
Robb Report

The Best Wine Valets to Transport Your Favorite Bottles

Every gentleman needs a stylish wine tote: a nifty, grab-and-go accessory that allows you to keep your coveted bottles in tow. Whether you’re hauling a few special bottles back home from a weekend in wine country, transporting a vintage bottle of Dom to a celebratory occasion or taking an Alsatian Riesling to a summertime soirée, you need a bag that will cradle the stars of your cellar with the utmost care. Still, you needn’t sacrifice style points for functionality. We’ve pulled together four top-notch wine valets that are downright practical and still have plenty of panache. Each bag features some form...
Lifestylepurewow.com

35 Incredible Gifts for Aunts That Won't Wind Up in the Trash

If there’s one family member who doesn’t get enough credit, it has to be our aunt. A little older, a little wiser, she’s got enough life experience to steer you in the right direction, yet she’s still cool enough to throw caution to the wind when you need someone to tell you to just buy the dang boots already. She’s had your back for all these years, and now, the time has come for you to show your appreciation with one of the best gifts for aunts around. But which one to choose?
Lifestyle963kklz.com

Your Favorite Cereal Is Now Make Up To Wear

Fan of the Fruity Pebbles & Cocoa Pebbles will be make-up for people to wear. The make-up line was obviously inspired by the the popular cereal. Products will range from bath crystals, body butter, eyeshadow, and more! It’s available now if you’re able to find it for sale. The colors are just like the cereal! If you’re wanting to get your hands on them, we have the details for you in today’s Other News!
Petsarchitecturaldigest.com

This Pet Gear Rivals My Best Home Decor

Welcome to the extended version of my weekly newsletter, House Call (and if you aren’t subscribed, what are you waiting for?). This is where I spend some time pondering a theme, answering a question, and helping you shop smarter—or at least find some new inspiration. Reach out if you ever need recommendations. I’m happy to search the internet for the most specific furnishings, decor, and knickknacks.
LifestyleRefinery29

Meet The Fan-Favorite Always Pan’s Perfect Successor Pot

Prior to today, the OPCU (Our Place Cinematic Universe) primarily set the scene around its fan-favorite cookware, the Alway's Pan, while occasionally sprinkling in some other quality kitchen essentials — knife + cutting board sets, bamboo steamers, drinkware sets, etc. But, for the first time since debuting in 2019, Our Place's beloved Always Pan has a successor: the Perfect Pot. For $165, the new non-stick and non-toxic ceramic dish (dipped in four classic Our Place colorways: Blue Salt, Steam, Char, and Spice) serves as a stockpot, Dutch oven, saucepot, roasting rack, steamer, bread pot, braiser, and spoon rest. This time around, instead of one free-for-all launch, the brand is releasing its first container on Perfect Pots on August 16 via limited daily color drops through August 19. (Make sure you follow along so you don't miss your chance to snag one; pre-order now, and you’ll be at the top of the list for receiving your pan in early September.) This Monday morning, Blue Salt is officially up for grabs and already going fast.
Lifestyleromper.com

The New Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments Are So Good

Continuing on with the traditions of my Memaw and Mama, our Christmas tree is a bit eclectic, I guess you’d say. Growing up, we never had any kind of tree theme — just a ton of sentimental, fun Hallmark Keepsake ornaments and others we’ve collected over the years and on our travels. Every year growing up, and every year in my own home with my family, the branches of our Christmas tree sag heavily down toward the floor, filled with Christmas ornaments like our “Just Married” ornament and “Baby’s First Christmas” ornaments (both for myself in 1985 and my son’s). There are ornaments passed down from my great-great-grandmother’s tree, and silly ornaments like the leg lamp from A Christmas Story. There are even some Peanuts and vacation-specific ornaments thrown in. So I’m excited to add these new 2021 Hallmark Keepsake ornaments to my already overflowing tree.
LifestylePosted by
defpen

How to Buy a Gift for the Techie in Your Life

What do you buy for the technology lover who has everything? They probably know more about tech than you do, so whatever you come up with, they’re going to be way ahead of you. Your best move might be to pivot away from actual tech products while still getting them something that will enhance their lifestyle. Asking the questions below may help guide you toward something they wouldn’t have thought to buy themselves but that they will love.
Food & DrinksTime Out Global

Treat your dad with this gastronomic gift pack

The teams behind the Duke of Clarence and their sister venue the Barber Shop have got you covered this Father's day. They’re offering a Sunday roast, British grocery treats and bottled cocktails from the former, and grooming gifts from the latter, all to be delivered to dad’s door on Sunday September 5.
Lifestylemymodernmet.com

20 Quirky Gifts Perfect for People Who Love Painting

Characterized by colorful compositions, energetic brushstrokes, and a wide range of visual styles, painting is one of the most beloved and popular forms of art. While not everyone can create an acrylic or oil masterpiece, everyone can enjoy the timeless practice with these products for people who love paintings. Transcending...
Appareltheeverygirl.com

10 Ways to Style Your Favorite Graphic Tee

I’ve collected quite a surplus of shirts over the years in an effort to find my personal style. My closet is bursting at the seams with blouses, crop tops, button-downs, and tanks, but my all-time favorite is my Budweiser graphic T-shirt that I copped from Urban Outfitters two years back.

Comments / 0

Community Policy