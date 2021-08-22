10 Perfect Gifts For Your Favorite Uncle

Everyone has that one wacky, lovable uncle who’s notoriously hard to shop for. You want to get them something they’ll really love, that’s thoughtful and personalized to their interests, but you can quickly run out of ideas when it comes to gifts for uncles.

Whether your uncle likes beer , travel, music or baseball, there are some unique gifts out there that he’ll definitely appreciate. These ideas can show how well you know him and how much thought you put into finding him the perfect thing, without breaking the bank or actually taking up too much of your time. Some are functional while others are more silly or nostalgic, but all of them will surely make you the favorite niece or nephew in his life.

Stop stressing about what to get your dad’s brother or your aunt’s husband for the next holiday or occasion and scroll down to pick one of the perfect gifts for uncles.

1. Personalized Beer Can Glass

FOR THE HOME BREWER

Not only can you choose the text on these custom beer glasses, but you can also choose the beer-themed design that you find most fitting. It’s the perfect gift for uncles who like to brew their own beer, or just to elevate and personalize their drinking experience if they really love to wind down with a cold one.



2. Standing Desk Balance Board

FOR THE FIT UNCLE

For uncles who are constantly buying the new hip thing to keep them fit, this gift for uncles will be greatly appreciated. They have probably already switched from sitting to a standing desk for work, so help them take it to the next level with this balance board. It allows them to work on their balance and keep their body in motion throughout the entire workday while still allowing them to focus on the task at hand.



3. 50 States, 5,000 Ideas

BEST FOR THE ROAD TRIPPER

This richly illustrated paperback book by National Geographic shows you the best travel experiences in every state. It’s a fun, thoughtful gift for uncles who love to road trip or just explore the good old USA. Help them plan their next adventure by getting them this book.

4. Custom Uncle Socks

FOR THE SILLY UNCLE

If you have an uncle who really loves being an uncle, he’ll probably really love these socks. They’re actually pretty stylish and cozy, and you can have them personalized with your uncle’s name. You can even choose the color you think he’d like best.



5. 7-Piece All-In-One Gardening Set

FOR THE GARDENER

For a more functional gift for uncles idea, consider this gardening set for an uncle who loves to spend time tending to his plants. It includes everything they’ll need to maintain a flourishing garden, like a weeding fork, weeder, trowel, transplanter, cultivator and a folding stool to keep them comfortable. It’s also affordable and gets great reviews.

6. Custom Travel Photo Coasters

FOR THE WORLD TRAVELER

This set of marble coasters can be customized with photos of your uncle’s favorite cities, all over the world. Maybe you’ve traveled places together and share memories that he’d like to be reminded of, or he has special attachments to certain destinations. You can choose if you want to include captions. It’s a special and useful gift for uncles.



7. COMISO Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers

FOR THE SHOWER SINGER

Everyone could benefit from a waterproof speaker, whether they want to use it by the pool or to belt out their favorite songs in the shower. It’s a versatile gift that will bring your uncle joy and encourage him to sing his heart out along with the music he loves. This one is affordable, good quality and gets tons of five-star reviews.

8. Signature Series Table Top Charcoal Grill/Side Firebox

FOR THE GRILL MASTER

If you have an uncle who loves to grill but lives in a climate where that’s not always possible, or just doesn’t have the space for a full-size grill, he’ll love this tabletop charcoal option. It’s portable, gets great reviews, and can also be easily attached to an existing Dyna-Glo Signature Series barrel grill for horizontal smoking.



9. New York Times Custom Baseball Book

FOR THE BASEBALL LOVER

Do you have some great memories of your uncle taking you to baseball games as a kid? If so, this is a wonderful gift for uncles. It’s a book that traces the history of their favorite team through beautifully reprinted coverage from the New York Times. They’ll enjoy looking through it when they’re feeling nostalgic and keeping it on display.



10. Crocs

FOR THE STEREOTYPICAL UNCLE

I don’t know about you, but when I picture a classic uncle, I picture them in Crocs. Since they’re actually trendy these days, delight your uncle with a brand new pair in their color of choice. They’re versatile, comfortable, and you don’t even have to be embarrassed to be seen with him wearing them anymore.

