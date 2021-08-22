Tulsa Public Schools employee honors son who passed away with school supply drive

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa dad is honoring is son through a school supply drive to help students who are homeless or in need.

At Heirloom Rustic Ales, you’ll find people bringing things for a younger crowd this month.

They’re helping Terry Kellam host his “Back in Class” School Supplies- Drive.

All of the donations will go to Tulsa Public Schools students. Kellam says, “You’re giving things that the students, the kiddo, needs; something that makes them feel normal.”

Kellam’s son – Jakob – is the inspiration behind this.

You can see his big-hearted smile on the supply drive signs. Kellam says his son died a few years ago from a sudden asthma attack. He had just turned 12 years old.

Kellam’s friend Stephen Williams says, “this keeps his legacy alive, and Jakob’s heart was always of a servant and of a helper, so he always wanted to find ways to help people, and this is just a way to carry on that tradition.”

Jakob is known for his kindness.

Williams says, “he was just one of the sweetest kids; they did volunteer stuff on the holidays, like Thanksgiving and Christmas, he would basically serve others before he helped himself.”

If you would like to help, you can drop off supplies at Heirloom Rustic Ales or at the Tulsa Public Schools Education Service Center through August 25th.

For more information, click here: https://www.facebook.com/JAKJourney.

